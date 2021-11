The Friends of the Three Forks Library hosted their 13th annual Book Sale/Bake Sale during the second week of October, and it was the best one yet. This year, in addition to selling books, cookies, pies, and popcorn, there was a silent auction of a "I Love Montana" quilted wall hanging donated by Kelly Bugland, owner of Be Lazy Quilting. The hanging was quilted by Victoria Miller, also of the quilt shop.

