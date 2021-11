Nothing wrong with phone shops I suppose. I retract that. Communication is very important to an industrialised society based upon economies of scale. However, manufacturing is yet more important than communication: otherwise the ship would be rotting below deck whilst we were chatting merrily away heading into certain disaster. For example if an aggressive form of rot got into the wood then we'd have no choice but to ask other people to come to our aid who had paid more attention to the actual manufacturing, and maintenance, of their ships.

