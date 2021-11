BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) – Bastrop residents lined up at their polling place to contribute to their community as citizens. The voting polls are available until 8 p.m. Volunteers say anyone in line at 8 O’clock will still have a chance to vote and make their voices heard. If you are not sure where to go, the […]

BASTROP, LA ・ 9 HOURS AGO