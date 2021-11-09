CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

The Spun

Oklahoma, Baylor Fans Not Happy With FOX’s Broadcast Today

Oklahoma and Baylor fans were furious with the FOX broadcasting team on Saturday afternoon. The No. 8 Sooners met the 13th-ranked Bears in Waco on Saturday afternoon. The top-15 showdown received the spotlight on FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff. You’d think FOX would dedicated its best and brightest to work its...
OKLAHOMA STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

USC coaching search: One name continues to lead pack for Trojans job

As USC continues its head coaching search, one name that keeps popping up is Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell. CBSSports.com college football analyst Dennis Dodd thinks the leadership at USC will pursue Fickell once the season is over. Here is why Dodd thinks Fickell is the right coach for the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: CFB Player Ejected After Blatant Targeting Penalty

Most of the time when we talk about a targeting penalty on college football Saturdays, it’s because an egregious call was made. Not this time. West Virginia linebacker Vandarius Cowan was ejected from Saturday’s Kansas State game because of targeting. Cowan had a clear shot at Kansas State quarterback Skylar...
COLLEGE SPORTS
#Lone Star Conference#Midwestern State#Msu#Texomashomepage Com
The Spun

Recruiting Expert Has Telling Admission On Scott Frost

With their announcement on Monday, Nebraska made it clear Scott Frost will be back for the 2022 season. Beyond that though, there is uncertainty. Frost’s reworked contract reportedly lowered his buyout after next season. The Cornhusker leader also fired four assistant coaches this week, all on the offensive side of the ball.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Blasts 1 CFB Team For “Quitting” On 2021 Season

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit blasted one college football team for its performance so far this season. He torched the Florida Gators following their fifth loss of the season. Herbie thinks the Gators have quit on each other and their head coach by looking toward the future instead of playing for today.
NFL
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
WNCT

ECU’s Fleming earns conference defensive weekly honor

IRVING, Texas – East Carolina sophomore Malik Fleming has been named the American Athletic Conference Defensive Player-of-the-Week according to an announcement by the league office Monday morning. Fleming spearheaded a defensive unit that forced four turnovers, including three second half interceptions, in ECU’s 29-14 win over South Florida Thursday, Oct. 28. With the Pirates trailing […]
GREENVILLE, NC
kmaland.com

K-State's Anudike-Uzomah earns pair of national honors

(Manhattan) -- Kansas State defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah earned a pair of national honors on Tuesday. Anudike-Uzomah was named Bednarik Award Player of the Week and the Bronko Nagurski Defensive Player of the Week. Anudike-Uzomah was named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week on Monday after recording four sacks,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
chatsports.com

Volleyball's Kendra Wait Earns Pair of Weekly BIG EAST Honors

OMAHA, Neb. -- Creighton Volleyball's Kendra Wait was named Freshman of the Week as well as Defensive Player of the Week by the BIG EAST Conference on Monday, Nov. 1. It's Wait's fifth time being honored as Freshman of the Week, having also been recognized on Aug. 30, Sept. 13, Sept. 20 and Sept. 27. Wait is third Bluejay ever to be a five-time conference Freshman of the Week, joining Keeley Davis (10 times in 2019) and Jaali Winters (six times in 2015). Both Davis and Winters went on to be named BIG EAST Freshman of the Year and First Team All-BIG EAST every season of their careers to date.
VOLLEYBALL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Florida’s Stunning Performance vs. Samford

The Florida Gators continue to stumble through the mess that has been their 2021 season. After starting the year at 3-1 with a narrow loss to then-No. 1 Alabama, Dan Mullen and the Gators have absolutely crumbled. Falling in their last three games, including a blowout loss to South Carolina this past weekend, the team now find themselves in yet another losing situation.
FLORIDA STATE
Cleveland.com

Ohio State football’s Noah Ruggles earns Big Ten Co-Special Teams Player of the Week honor

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football continues its run of Big Ten weekly honor continues as Noah Ruggles earns co-Special Teams Player of the week. The Buckeyes were one-of-six in the red zone scoring touchdowns in its 33-24 win over Penn State, forcing them to rely heavily on their kicker who responded by making four kicks of 35, 23, 25 and 26 yards. His four kicks mark only the second time this season he’s been used on multiple occasions — two-of-two against Tulsa — as he’s 11-of-11 on the year.
OHIO STATE
MLive.com

Michigan State’s Kenneth Walker III earns national player of the week honor

A monster performance led to national recognition for Kenneth Walker III. The Michigan State running back was named the Walter Camp Football Foundation National Offensive Player of the Week on Sunday after posting 23 carries for 197 yards and five touchdowns in Saturday’s 37-33 win against Michigan. Walker’s five rushing...
MICHIGAN STATE
Elkhart Truth

Four earn All-State honors at state finals

Northridge's Jack Moore, Goshen teammates Drew Hogan and Cole Johnston, along with Penn's Julie Smith concluded their high school cross country careers on Saturday with an All-State honor at the IHSAA state finals. Battling rough weather conditions on the LaVern Gibson Championship Course, Moore placed 8th, Hogan finished 12th and...
GOSHEN, IN
The Spun

NFL, College Football Hall Of Famer Passes Away

The football world lost a great one on Saturday. Sam Huff, one of the most feared linebackers of his era, passed away at 87. Huff made his name as one of the first superstar defensive players in the NFL. He starred as an All-Pro in “The Greatest Game Ever Played,” as a member of the New York Giants.
NFL
Amarillo Globe-Times

Happy State Bank Athletes of the Week: Canadian's McClendon, Muleshoe's Hasley earn top honors

The Canadian girls' cross country team is heading to the state meet for the first time in school history behind the legs and stamina of a freshman. McClendon placed second at the Region I-3A meet at Mae Simmons Park in Lubbock last Monday with a final time of 12:20.30 in the two-mile race. She was followed by fellow freshmen Arionna Black (13:09.40, 7th) and Payton Lee (14:14.10, 42nd) along with junior Ella Walser (14:20.90, 48th) in the Top 50.
MULESHOE, TX
kfgo.com

NDSU’s Volson Earns Third MVFC Offensive Lineman of the Week Honor

ST. LOUIS – North Dakota State’s Cordell Volson was named Missouri Valley Football Conference Offensive Lineman of the Week by the league office Monday, Nov. 1. It is Volson’s third award of the season and the fourth of his career. Volson, a sixth-year senior from Balfour, N.D., split time at...
BROOKINGS, SD
