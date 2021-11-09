OMAHA, Neb. -- Creighton Volleyball's Kendra Wait was named Freshman of the Week as well as Defensive Player of the Week by the BIG EAST Conference on Monday, Nov. 1. It's Wait's fifth time being honored as Freshman of the Week, having also been recognized on Aug. 30, Sept. 13, Sept. 20 and Sept. 27. Wait is third Bluejay ever to be a five-time conference Freshman of the Week, joining Keeley Davis (10 times in 2019) and Jaali Winters (six times in 2015). Both Davis and Winters went on to be named BIG EAST Freshman of the Year and First Team All-BIG EAST every season of their careers to date.

