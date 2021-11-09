Simms has played key role for Raiders

Tina Laney/For The Register-Herald Liberty's Ryan Simms prepares to make a catch during an August practice in Glen Daniel. Simms and the No. 12 Raiders will visit No. 5 Poca in a Class AA first round playoff game Friday at 7:30 p.m. TINA LANEY/for The Register-Herald

The setting didn't exactly lend itself to a feel-good story.

It was cold. It was raining. Three years before Liberty's field was resurfaced with synthetic turf, you couldn't read a single player's jersey number because of all the mud.

Just as that mud stained the Raiders' uniforms, a losing streak that had reached 25 games was leaving a dark spot on the Liberty program.

So maybe the conditions that early November night in 2018 were appropriate for such an occasion. The Raiders defeated Wyoming East 32-14 to end the streak, their first win since 2016.

It helped get Liberty on track in its rebuild, but it also put people on notice that there was a new running back in the area to keep an eye on.

Ryan Simms was only a freshman on that 1-9 team, but he slowly began to emerge as a promising star. That game was his breakout — 130 yards rushing, three touchdowns, with a 65-yard kickoff return for a fourth score thrown in.

Simms, now a senior who has seen and been a part of the Raiders' reemergence, remembers the atmosphere that night.

"It was fun," Simms recalled. "Everybody was muddy. Everybody was happy after that. It was pouring the rain."

Liberty went 4-6 the year after that, and in 2020 — a season that was ravaged by the pandemic — the Raiders went 6-0 in an abbreviated regular season that resulted in their first playoff appearance since 2015. And Simms has been an integral part of the climb.

"Freshman year he came in and it took him a bit, which all freshmen are that way. Most freshmen that come in here, they're not ready to play varsity football," said Liberty head coach Mark Workman, who endured through that 25-game streak with the players. "Him and Logan (Dodrill) both were thrown in the fire. Ryan kind of emerged as that freshman kid that we went to and had a big game the last game of his freshman year against Wyoming East. Scored three or four touchdowns, had a big stick on a fumble. He emerged as that kid, and he's continued that path."

Simms acknowledged how impactful that game was for the team and for himself.

"It kind of carried over from that year to sophomore year," he said. "Then we started going somewhere with it. Then we went over to our junior year and everybody just stayed together, worked hard and then we went 6-0 that year.

"I knew it was going to put more pressure on me, running the ball wise and everything," he added. "But I just stuck with it and went with the flow."

Which is what the offense does with Simms on the field. While fellow senior Logan Dodrill has been the featured back in the Raiders' single-wing, Simms has had some big touches.

Going into Friday's Class AA first round playoff game at No. 5 Poca, Simms has 75 carries for 439 yards and six touchdowns for the No. 12 Raiders (7-3). He also has 12 receptions for 182 yards and a score, providing a threat in passing situations.

"My role basically is if we need a big play or if we need six, seven, maybe 15 yards, then get it and go," Simms said.

Not only has Simms' on-field role been transformed, but he also finds himself in the locker room role once held by the likes of receiver/defensive back Braden Howell and quarterback Isaac Atkins.

"They always had Braden and they always had Isaac, all the way growing up, all the way through the youth league and through middle school. They've had that senior bunch that kind of led that way for them," Workman said. "I've told them from day one, 'Now you guys are the men. Y'all have to lead the way.' That's a little bit of a transition, too, when you get with a group of guys that's a year older than you are and you're following them through this thing and getting all this and getting all that, and then when it comes on you it's a little bit of change that has to go on in your mindset. I think he has accepted that."

Simms is just now getting his bearings about him after suffering a concussion Oct. 1 in a win over Wayne. He has back-to-back 100-yard games, including a season-high 123 and three touchdowns in Friday's 54-6 win over, ironically, Wyoming East — the same team he ran wild against to close his freshman year with a turning-point victory.

There was no secret formula to last Friday's performance.

"I just used my speed and got to the edge and just outran them down the sideline. That's about it," Simms said. "Just use speed."

That's been the plan from the start.

"He's that kid if we need a game-changing play, we're probably going to put the ball in his hands," Workman said. "If it's a short-yardage situation and we need one or two, it's probably going to be in Logan's hands. If we need a big play, nine times out of 10 it's going to go to (No.) 22."

