Member Info for Dicko80

I believe a meeting happened today in PNG ( Tuesday) (they are 10hrs in front) A tenement that serves as an easement for infrastructure that supports a mining project. An easement may overlap other establishments. The intent is to excise certain land area from the establishments...

UPDATE 1-U.N. climate summit reaches carbon markets deal

GLASGOW, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Negotiators closed a deal to. settle rules for carbon markets at the U.N. climate summit in. Scotland on Saturday, potentially unlocking trillions of dollars. for projects to help curb climate change. The final deal adopted by nearly 200 countries will. implement Article 6 of the...
Share Price Information for Throgmorton Trust (THRG)

LEI - 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59. The Company announces that 30,000 Ordinary shares of 5p each were today issued by the Company at a price of 988.00 pence per share which represented a premium to net asset value. The new Ordinary shares will rank pari passu with the existing shares and trade on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities. This allotment of new shares is being made to satisfy market demand and is made under the Company’s annual issuance authority and from its existing general purpose block listing.
IN BRIEF: Water Intelligence to raise GBP10 million for US expansion

Water Intelligence PLC - London-based leak detection services - Plans to raise at least GBP10 million gross in share placing at 1,200 pence per share. The offer is being conducted via an accelerated bookbuild led by RBC Capital Markets, together Dowgate Capital Ltd and WH Ireland Ltd, that will close at the end of London trading on Friday. Water Intelligence says the cash will be used to continue to re-acquire American Leak Detection franchises. It has identified four targets with annual revenue of more than USD10 million in total. These would be earnings-per-share accretive and broaden the company's offerings in the US Northwest, southern California, the Midwest and South. Water Intelligence also is looking at bolt-on acquisitions the opening of new training centres. All of this is part of its strategy to build a 'one-stop-shop' water infrastructure platform.
AMUNDI PRIME US CORPORATES - UCITS ETF DR - USD (D): NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

AMUNDI PRIME US CORPORATES - UCITS ETF DR - USD (D) (PRUC,PRIP) AMUNDI PRIME US CORPORATES - UCITS ETF DR - USD (D): NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS 12-Nov-2021 / 18:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Shareholder Notice

IShares V plc (the "Company") iShares € Corporate Bond Interest Rate Hedged UCITS ETF - ISIN : IE00B6X2VY59 (the "Fund") The Directors of the Company wish to advise you of certain changes that will be made by the index administrator, Bloomberg, to the benchmark index of iShares € Corporate Bond Interest Rate Hedged UCITS ETF the Fund. These changes are anticpated to take effect from or around 1 December 2021.
Notice to the noteholders ISIN XS2269741059

The notice to the noteholders dated 12 November 2021 (the "Notice") has been prepared in relation to the issue of notes with ISIN XS2269741059 series n°4 tranche n°1 to be issued by Natixis Structured Issuance SA and guaranteed by NATIXIS under its Base Prospectus dated 13 July 2021 (as supplemented from time to time). This Notice forms part of the Final Terms dated 21 September 2021.
TheWorks.co.uk sees growth in sales due to increased customer demand

(Alliance News) - TheWorks.co.uk PLC on Friday said it saw growth in sales due to increased demand and expects revenue for financial 2022 to be in line with expectations. The stationary retailer said sales in the 28 weeks to October 31 increased 15% compared to the same period two years ago. The firm noted the same period one year ago suffered extended periods of enforced store closures, which TheWorks said prevents the period from "forming the basis of meaningful comparisons".
IN BRIEF: Horizonte Minerals loss for third quarter widens

Horizonte Minerals PLC - nickel company focused on Brazil - Pretax loss in third quarter ended September 30 widens to GBP2.6 million from GBP1.9 million. Administrative expenses increase to GBP1.4 million from GBP778,000. Foreign exchange hit increases to GBP1.2 million from GBP716,000. Copyright 2021 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.
AMUNDI PRIME EUROZONE - UCITS ETF DR - EUR (D): NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

AMUNDI PRIME EUROZONE - UCITS ETF DR - EUR (D) (PRIZ) AMUNDI PRIME EUROZONE - UCITS ETF DR - EUR (D): NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS 12-Nov-2021 / 18:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. AMUNDI INDEX...
AMUNDI PRIME GLOBAL GOVIES - UCITS ETF DR - EUR (D): NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

AMUNDI PRIME GLOBAL GOVIES - UCITS ETF DR - EUR (D) (PRIG) AMUNDI PRIME GLOBAL GOVIES - UCITS ETF DR - EUR (D): NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS 12-Nov-2021 / 18:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE - UCITS ETF DR (D): NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE - UCITS ETF DR (D) (CE2D) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE - UCITS ETF DR (D): NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS 12-Nov-2021 / 18:01 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. AMUNDI INDEX SOLUTIONS. Société...
AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS SRI - UCITS ETF DR (D): NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS SRI - UCITS ETF DR (D) (MSDG,MSDU) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS SRI - UCITS ETF DR (D): NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS 12-Nov-2021 / 18:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Share Price Information for Polar Capital Technology Trust (PCT)

Polar Capital Technology Trust plc ("the Company") Notification is given that pursuant to the authority granted at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 1 September 2021 to make market purchases of the Company's own shares. A market purchase of 10,000 ordinary shares of 25p each in the...
IN BRIEF: JZ Capital upbeat despite shrinking net asset value

JZ Capital Partners Ltd - microcap-focused investment company - Sees net asset value per share fall to USD4.08 on August 31 from USD4.25 on February 28. Notes that the company has drawn down USD31.5 million of subordinated notes maturing on 11 September, 2022. "We have worked hard during the period...
Share Price Information for HSBC Holdings (HSBA)

HSBC Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of US$0.50 from Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc ("Morgan Stanley") as part of its buy-back announced on 26 October 2021. Date of purchase:. Number of ordinary shares of US$0.50 each...
IN BRIEF: Capital Gearing "steadfastly cautious" despite asset growth

Capital Gearing Trust PLC - Belfast, Northern Ireland-based investment trust - Claims it remains "steadfastly cautious" in its outlook despite net asset value growth in a solid first half. On October 5, the NAV per share was 4,894.6 pence compared to 4,590.2p on April 5. The rise represents a total return of 8.2% over the past six months and and 12% over the last twelve months. Net assets grew to GBP842.2 million from GBP634.0 million in the six month period.
IN BRIEF: Losses balloon at Anglesey Mining on rising costs

Anglesey Mining PLC - mining company with interests in projects in Wales, Sweden and Canada - Posts pretax loss for the first half ended September 30 of GBP298,000, widened from GBP153,000 a year before. Bottom line is hurt by rising expenses at GBP215,000, from GBP68,000. "We believe that the ongoing...
