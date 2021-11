At a session earlier this year, my therapist reminded me that no feeling is final. This phrase really resonated with me as I am processing abuse and trauma from my biological family; so I wrote it on a post-it that I keep on my desk. Particularly during the holiday season, we are flooded with so many feelings, some pleasant and some not so pleasant. We are told repeatedly through advertisements lacking a trauma-informed approach that we should be happy during the holiday season and that the time is best spent with your family, which is invariably defined as parents, siblings and children.

TAOS, NM ・ 3 DAYS AGO