Bellows Falls Elks Student of the Month: Hailey DeForge

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBELLOWS FALLS, Vt. — It is a pleasure to announce that Hailey DeForge has been named the October Elks Student of the Month for Bellows Falls Union High School. Hailey, a senior, is the daughter of Craig Burell of Bellows Falls. Hailey is a dedicated student who puts the...

pikecountycourier.com

DVHS Students of the Month for October

Milford. Delaware Valley High School has selected the October Students of the Month. These students have shown exceptional academic, vocational or athletic performance during the month of October and are being recognized by the staff and administrators of the school. This month’s theme was “leadership.” Each of these students received a Delaware Valley Warrior Nation T-shirt from administration and their names will be displayed on the school announcement board during the month of November. Pictured in the back row (from left): Lily Williams, Student of the Month, grade 12, daughter of Peter and Dina Williams of Milford; Rebecca McFeely, Student of the Month, grade 11, daughter of Sean and Amy McFeely of Dingmans Ferry; Theresa Ficken, Athlete of the Month, grade 12, daughter of James and Suzanne Ficken of Shohola ; Sydney Walsh, Student of the Month, grade 9, daughter of Scott and Jennifer Walsh of Milford; (Left to right: front row) Ritesh Patel, Student of the Month, grade 10, son of Brijesh and Swati Patel of Matamoras; Aiden Black, Athlete of the Month, grade 10, son of Robert and Karen Black of Dingmans Ferry; Annabella Potenza, Fine Arts Student of the Month, grade 12, daughter of Maggie Collins of Milford; and Kiley Huttman, Career Tech Student of the Month, grade 11, daughter of Ryan Huttman of Milford.
MILFORD, PA
hometownsource.com

Little Falls Community Middle School names October Students of the Month

Little Falls Community Middle School recognizes seven students each month as Students of the Month, based on their great behavior and work ethics in the classroom. October Students of the Month are front row (from left): Chase Baum, Ethan Czech and Brock Abbot. Back row: Madisyn Whitford, Courtney Herdering and Jaden Rausch. Not pictured: Amber Johnson.
LITTLE FALLS, MN
The Eagle Times

Kearsarge Regional High School Student of the Month: Sophie Lick

NEW LONDON — Superintendent Winfried Feneberg is pleased to announce Kearsarge Regional High School’s November student of the month. Sophie Lick, a freshman from Warner, was selected for the honor based on nominations from school staff. As president of the freshman class (Class of 2025), Sophie has shown genuine enthusiasm for learning and a sincere desire to support her peers.
NEW LONDON, NH
Ponca City News

Wildcat Academy Students of the Month

Body Wildcat Academy announces students of the month for September and October. Student of the month for September was Joseph Davis (left) and October was Katrina Clement (right). They were selected by WCA staff members based on their attendance, work ethic, grades and attitude. They were given a certificate and a gift bag donation by PIE partners Community National Bank and Jodi Kline of Edward D. Jones Investment.
HIGH SCHOOL
Linn County Leader

September VFW Student of the Month

VFW Post #4557 Student of the Month of the month for September was Kaylynn Bagley. Bagley was chosen for her outstanding efforts in the classroom as well as the senior who best meets the featured attribute of Responsibility.
EDUCATION
Huron Daily Tribune

Hoffman named CASMAN Student of the Month

MANISTEE — Zachary Hoffman is the CASMAN Academy Student of the Month. Hoffman was selected by teachers and staff with comments such as "He has a great attitude towards school, his classmates and just life in general. He's fun to be around and to have in class." Hoffman was praised...
MANISTEE, MI
newsitem.com

School News: Eagles Students of the Month

MOUNT CARMEL — The Mount Carmel Area School District, in conjunction with the Fraternal Order of Eagles, have announced its Students of the Month for September. The Eagles Student of the Month is senior Mia Chapman. Mia is a daughter of Jack and Michele Chapman, of Mount Carmel. She is captain of the varsity soccer team and also a member of the varsity cheerleading, basketball and track and field team. She is a distinguished honor roll student and a member of the National Honor Society. Mia is also part of the Spanish club, math club, Future Teachers and Future Nurses of America. Mia is also the president of the senior class. Her interests include sports and hanging out with friends and family.
MOUNT CARMEL, PA
Napa Valley Register

Students of the month for visual and performing arts

Arts Council Napa Valley has recognized 10 students for excellence in the arts for the month of October, the first month of the Visual and Performing Arts (VAPA) Recognition Program for the 2021/22 school year. High school winners. Choir: Ishi Saborrido, American Canyon High School senior. Jamie Butler, choir director...
NAPA, CA
maplelakemessenger.com

Students of the Month demonstrate friendship

September’s Students of the Month at Maple Lake Elementary School are pictured, front row, from left, Haven Potter, Nolan O’Connor, Clifton Jude, Morgan Carlson, Oliver Curtis, Jordan-Ray Whitehead, Casara Grieve and Lily Goelz. Back row, from left, Collin Pavlenko, Cohen Rausch, Ava Rudolph, Ethan Helmbrecht, Natalie Howard, Archie Sailer, Avi Skay, Madison Cain, Ryan Howard. September’s word of the month was “friendship.” Friendship is to be a friendly companion other people want to be around. The students were honored at the September Irish Pride celebration.
MAPLE LAKE, MN
TheInterMountain.com

midfloridanewspapers.com

Huron Daily Tribune

Big Rapids Elks supports local students

BIG RAPIDS — The Big Rapids Elks Lodge 974 hosted its annual Pumpkin Patch Halloween party for the students at the Meceosta-Osceola Intermediate School District Education Center. Special needs children are a major focus of the Michigan Elks Association and local Elk’s Lodges.
BIG RAPIDS, MI
thechronicle-news.com

Primero Students of the Month for Sept./Oct.

Each month, Primero’s teachers, administration, and staff select students from the various grade levels to recognize as Students of the Month. Primero’s Students of the Month are selected based on outstanding attendance, stellar grades, and diligent work ethic. These students serve as role models for the student body and shine as examples of good character within the community.
EDUCATION
mc3.edu

Fall student theater productions announced

A year-and-a-half after an entirely virtual theatrical space, the curtain is about to rise once again on in-person shows at Montgomery County Community College. MCCC announced its two fall student theater productions: “Orlando” at Blue Bell Campus and “Incorruptible” at Pottstown Campus. Tickets are on sale now for both shows and are open to the community.
BLUE BELL, PA
The Eagle Times

A Touching Tribute: Anthony 'Tony' Maiola honored in Claremont ceremony

CLAREMONT — A beloved former state liquor commissioner and Claremont native received a posthumous tribute on Tuesday from state officials, who collectively dedicated the city’s new New Hampshire Liquor and Wine Outlet to his legacy. Family, friends, and a bevy of state and local officials filled the new New Hampshire...
CLAREMONT, NH

