Bellows Falls Elks Student of the Month: Hailey DeForge

Milford. Delaware Valley High School has selected the October Students of the Month. These students have shown exceptional academic, vocational or athletic performance during the month of October and are being recognized by the staff and administrators of the school. This month’s theme was “leadership.” Each of these students received a Delaware Valley Warrior Nation T-shirt from administration and their names will be displayed on the school announcement board during the month of November. Pictured in the back row (from left): Lily Williams, Student of the Month, grade 12, daughter of Peter and Dina Williams of Milford; Rebecca McFeely, Student of the Month, grade 11, daughter of Sean and Amy McFeely of Dingmans Ferry; Theresa Ficken, Athlete of the Month, grade 12, daughter of James and Suzanne Ficken of Shohola ; Sydney Walsh, Student of the Month, grade 9, daughter of Scott and Jennifer Walsh of Milford; (Left to right: front row) Ritesh Patel, Student of the Month, grade 10, son of Brijesh and Swati Patel of Matamoras; Aiden Black, Athlete of the Month, grade 10, son of Robert and Karen Black of Dingmans Ferry; Annabella Potenza, Fine Arts Student of the Month, grade 12, daughter of Maggie Collins of Milford; and Kiley Huttman, Career Tech Student of the Month, grade 11, daughter of Ryan Huttman of Milford.

MILFORD, PA ・ 10 DAYS AGO