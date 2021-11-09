CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Greenfield City Board will try to meet…again

By Steve James
thunderboltradio.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter having to cancel two meetings last month due to the lack of a quorum, the Greenfield City Board will try to conduct...

www.thunderboltradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
bctv.org

City of Reading Zoning Hearing Board Meeting 11-10-21

The City of Reading Zoning Hearing Board holds its meeting for the month of November on Wednesday, November 10, 2021. Your contribution makes community media possible. A donation of any size to your nonprofit media organization supports the future of media access in our community - the things you love, and the places you care about, by the people you know.
READING, PA
Nevada Appeal

Carson City school board meets Monday on superintendent search

The Carson City School District Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting at 5 p.m. Monday in the Carson City Community Center’s Robert Crowell Board Room, 851 E. William St., to move forward in its process of hiring a new superintendent. The purpose of the discussion is to establish...
CARSON CITY, NV
The Tribune

Longmont City Council to try meeting less frequently

For at least a three-month trial period starting in January, the Longmont City Council will hold fewer meetings each month, council members have decided. Longmont’s city charter requires the council to meet at least twice a month. For some years, the council has convened on Tuesday nights as often as four times a month, twice for study sessions and twice for regular business sessions.
LONGMONT, CO
CBS 42

Birmingham City Councilor attends library board meeting, opposes branch closures

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham City Councilor Crystal Smitherman said she grew up carrying heavy books to and from the Titusville library. Years later, Smitherman has said “it’s yet to be seen” whether that library will remain open.  On Tuesday, Smitherman attended the latest meeting of the city’s library board. Smitherman offered the library system […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Board Room#The Greenfield City Board#The Greenfield Board
Lima News

Appleseed board schedules meeting

LIMA — The Board of Commissioners of Johnny Appleseed Metropolitan Park District will hold its monthly meeting at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 16, at McElroy Environmental Education Center. The venue is located at 2355 Ada Road, adjacent to the Park District office in Lima.
LIMA, OH
thunderboltradio.com

Martin City Board amends city ordinance to help clean up the city

The Martin City Board is working to help clean up the city and keep the streets safer after passing several amendments to city ordinance Monday night. The Martin Board of Mayor and Aldermen passed amendments to city ordinances concerning unsafe buildings, neglected property, and abandoned vehicles. Several citizens were in...
MARTIN, TN
Marshall News Messenger

Marshall City Council to once again consider redistricting at meeting today

The Marshall City Council will once again consider the issue of redistricting the city during a special meeting Wednesday. Council will first hold a public hearing, where community members can offer their input on the redistricting of the city. After the public hearing is closed, council will then vote to adopt an ordinance to officially approve the redistricting of the city.
MARSHALL, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
freedom929.com

NOBLE VILLAGE BOARD MEETING

(NOBLE) The Noble Village Board met this past Monday in regular session. The Board : approved the payment of all bills as presented : approved the proposed Tax Levy increase of 4.99 percent above last year’s amount : approved the Supplemental Appropriations worth $43,570 in American Rescue Plan funds : agreed to use $5,000 from the Sidewalk Fund to help construct the drive way for the Village Hall new drive-thru window – the funds will be repaid to the Sidewalk Fund : agreed to change the Village’s payment service network for residents to pay online/credit card utility bills – the company CourtMoney will replace PSN : agreed to set up direct deposit for State of Illinois funds : agreed to return Village Board meetings to Village Hall starting in January 2022 with face masks required : noted that village-wide leaf collection is underway – residents can call Village Hall to get on the list : the next regular meeting for the Noble Village Board is November 22nd.
NOBLE, IL
slc.gov

Salt Lake City-CDCIP Board Meeting 11-15-21

PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Community Development and Capital Improvement Program Advisory Board of Salt Lake City, Utah will hold a public meeting on Monday November 15th, at 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 pm via Microsoft Teams. Microsoft Teams Link: https://teams.microsoft.com/l/meetup-join/19%3ameeting_ZDIwOTRhYzctZDY2Ny00NzU5LWJjN2MtNmEwZjBjZGY4ZTc3%40thread.v2/0?context=%7b%22Tid%22%3a%229fa2c952-dd50-4b06-ba6a-4b9bd7adda03%22%2c%22Oid%22%3a%22232dbfe5-d887-4f82-9ca7-4e2e23dd8a53%22%7d. Or call in at: (audio only) +1 385-355-0286,...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Hutch Post

KSF board meets Tuesday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Kansas State Fair Board will meet on Tuesday. The board will go over the minutes from the meetings held during the fair in September and will also hear the various staff reports. The board will also get an update on three building projects, including the expo...
KANSAS STATE
Recorder

Write-in candidates Helie, Terounzo win Greenfield City Council seats

GREENFIELD — Write-in candidates Derek Helie and Michael Terounzo have secured seats on City Council, according to the latest unofficial results from City Clerk Kathy Scott. The official results will not be available until mid-week next week after the registrars meeting — on Nov. 9 at 4 p.m. in City Hall — has concluded, according to Scott.
GREENFIELD, MA
WAFF

Madison City Schools approves COVID-19 Mask Matrix during board meeting

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison City School Board of Education officials approved the COVID-19 matrix that governs the status of masking in schools based on an Alabama Department of Public Health dashboard of positivity rates per county, on Nov. 5. According to MCS, masks will become optional in high schools...
MADISON, AL
yourvalley.net

Totten: RCSC board meeting went bad quickly in Sun City

Another eye-opening display of raised voices, finger pointing and accusations were leveled at the Oct. 11 Recreation Centers of Sun City Board of Directors meeting. If you haven’t watched it yet on RCSC YouTube channel, you should. A would-be candidate for next year who was not able to make the...
SUN CITY, AZ
thegearystar.com

Geary School Board Approves Remodel of Greenfield Staff Housing

GEARY – The Geary School Board met for its regular meeting on Monday, Nov. 1, discussing various items including the district’s tobacco policy, staff housing, and potential future facilities construction. Board members Afton Jameson, Cecil Harrall and Jason Bernhardt attended the meeting; Lou Richey was absent. Superintendent Sean Buchanan was also there to weigh in, as were campus principals…
GEARY, OK
whee.net

HC School Board and City Council have meetings today

Henry County School Board meets at 9 a.m. at the Henry County Administration Building. Martinsville City Council meets for a regular meeting in council chambers at 7 p.m. Big basement sale from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Fido’s Finds and Kitties Kollectibles, 119 East Main Street in Martinsville. First...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
myhits106.com

Serve On A City Board Or Commission

Volunteer opportunities are available on City of Laramie Boards and Commissions. Applications can be picked up in the City Clerk’s office, or found online at https://cityoflaramie.org/873/Boards-Commissions. Please return completed applications to the Clerk’s office 406 Ivinson Ave. or email them to clerk@cityoflaramie.org.
LARAMIE, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy