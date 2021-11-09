Greenfield City Board will try to meet…again

(NOBLE) The Noble Village Board met this past Monday in regular session. The Board : approved the payment of all bills as presented : approved the proposed Tax Levy increase of 4.99 percent above last year’s amount : approved the Supplemental Appropriations worth $43,570 in American Rescue Plan funds : agreed to use $5,000 from the Sidewalk Fund to help construct the drive way for the Village Hall new drive-thru window – the funds will be repaid to the Sidewalk Fund : agreed to change the Village’s payment service network for residents to pay online/credit card utility bills – the company CourtMoney will replace PSN : agreed to set up direct deposit for State of Illinois funds : agreed to return Village Board meetings to Village Hall starting in January 2022 with face masks required : noted that village-wide leaf collection is underway – residents can call Village Hall to get on the list : the next regular meeting for the Noble Village Board is November 22nd.

