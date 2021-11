Electric scooters have been a staple in terms of holiday gifts for kids over the past seasons. And with so many different models and options to now choose from, parents are really able to hone in on finding the perfect option for their child. Electric scooters for kids, or e-scooters, travel at fun, yet safe speed so your child gets the most enjoyment while not getting hurt. Most of these models retail for less than $300, so they’re also fairly easy on the pockets. When choosing the best electric scooter for your child, you’ll want to find one that’s suitable for your...

TECHNOLOGY ・ 7 DAYS AGO