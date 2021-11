All of agriculture has been struggling with export delays, but the challenges have been particularly difficult for the almond industry. Export markets are especially important for almond growers, with the vast majority of production headed to other countries. While the supply chain situation continues to be in flux, Principal Specialist for Global Technical and Regulatory Affairs at the Almond Board of California, Geoffrey Bogart said there has been some recent progress.

AGRICULTURE ・ 4 DAYS AGO