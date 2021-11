Update 1.04 has arrived for Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. This update is currently rolling out on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, and PC players will get it the day after those on PlayStation. Xbox players will unfortunately have to wait until next week to receive this patch. This update fixes a number of bugs across all platforms, so Guardians of the Galaxy should be a much smoother experience after installing it. Nearly every chapter of the game has at least one fixed issue. Here’s everything new with Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy update 1.04.

