Capitalism is all about growth. It’s about the next new thing. How can the pursuit of private profit possibly address a global catastrophe?. Capitalists have never concerned themselves with issues of public interest. The capitalist directs industry with the power of capital to produce whatever is of excellent value. Adam Smith called it the “invisible hand.” The butcher does not ply his trade out of civic duty but for personal profit. He will not give up his business to pluck plastic out of the ocean for the good of humanity — besides, there is no market for soggy plastic. There is no profit from investing his capital in such an endeavor.

12 DAYS AGO