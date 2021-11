It was only fitting that an Aztec senior would score the crucial goal on senior night at the SDSU Sports Deck. Senior forward Taylor Moorehead scored in the 87th minute to tie the game and helped the Aztecs (7-10-2, 5-4-2 Mountain West Conference) come back from a 2-0 halftime deficit for her last game on the Mesa. The draw against the conference-leading New Mexico Lobos (12-4-2, 7-2-2 MWC) helped the Aztecs earn the number three seed heading into the Mountain West Conference tournament.

SPORTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO