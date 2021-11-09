CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanye West Looks to End Drake Beef With Joint Concert to Free Larry Hoover

By Althea Legaspi
Rolling Stone
 5 days ago

Kanye West , who has legally changed his name to Ye, has extended an olive branch to Drake in an attempt to assist Larry Hoover, who is serving a life sentence in federal prison. Ye has proposed the pair unite for a concert next month “with the ultimate purpose to free Larry Hoover.”

The cofounder of the Gangster Disciples was found guilty of murder in 1973 and was sentenced to prison, where Hoover subsequently received six additional life sentences after being convicted on multiple charges of gang activity while in prison.

On Monday, music executive J Prince released a video statement from Ye via Twitter. In the clip, Ye and J Prince appear together as Ye reads the statement from his phone. “I’m making this video to address an ongoing back-and-forth between myself and Drake,” Ye says. “Both me and Drake have taken shots at each other and it’s time to put it to rest.

“I’m asking Drake on Dec. 7 to join me onstage as a special guest to share the two biggest albums of the year, live in Los Angeles with the ultimate purpose being to free Larry Hoover.” Ye released Donda and Drake dropped Certified Lover Boy this year.

J Prince and Ye filmed the statement at Rothko Chapel in Houston. “It wasn’t in my plans to meet him there but I must say I’m glad I didn’t allow a worship place for God to detour our meeting,” J Prince captioned the video.

“I believe this event will not only bring awareness to our cause, but prove to people everywhere how much more we can accomplish when we lay our pride to the side and come together,” Ye concluded in the clip.

Ye has previously advocated for Hoover’s release. He met with former President Trump in 2018 to make his case, but it was unsuccessful. Hoover’s son, Larry Hoover Jr. appears on Donda song “Jesus Lord,” where he details the effect his father’s incarceration has had on his family.

Rolling Stone

