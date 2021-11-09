CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodson era to tip off Tuesday night as Hoosiers open season at home

By Glenn Marini
 5 days ago

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – There’s a new sheriff in town at Assembly Hall and Hoosier fans will get their first look at his handiwork Tuesday night as Indiana University opens the regular season against Eastern Michigan University in Bloomington with head coach Mike Woodson on the sideline.

Woodson was hired in the off-season to replace Archie Miller who was fired after four seasons.

The Hoosiers will be led by preseason All-American Trayce Jackson-Davis.

Tip is set for 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

Mike Woodson
