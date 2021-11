Children’s Museum of Atlanta celebrates gratitude as it announces a full month of education and excitement this November! With Thanksgiving activities like gratitude journaling and celebratory dance parties, kids will have the opportunity to learn about several cultural holidays, while enjoying all the Museum has to offer. In addition to these holiday happenings, families are also invited to a special American Sign Language (ASL) Family Day, hosted by Children’s Museum of Atlanta and Georgia Center of the Deaf and Hard of Hearing.

