Cookeville Senior Jayden Davis inked his national letter of intent for Samford on Wednesday, as he will continue his baseball career for the Bulldogs. The shortstop is coming off of a junior campaign that saw him hit .625 for the Cavaliers with 10 home runs and 44 runs batted in. Even more impressive was his plate-discipline, as he walked 15 times all season compared to just five strikeouts.

COOKEVILLE, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO