CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa, AZ

Disgruntled former employee causes lockdown at a Mesa school

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — A high school in Mesa was put on lockdown after a former employee threatened to shoot a janitor, according to authorities.

Mesa police said the Eastmark High school resource officer learned that a former cafeteria worker verbally threatened to shoot the janitor in the parking lot Monday.

They said the ex-employee also is accused of spitting on the school’s cafeteria manager.

The disgruntled former employee had recently been let go by the high school, authorities said.

After the lockdown, police said the cafeteria manager wanted to press charges while the janitor declined.

Because of that, police have recommended aggravated assault charges against the former employee along with disrupting an educational institution.

Police told Phoenix TV station ABC15 that it will be up to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office to decide if they want to prosecute the case.

The name of the disgruntled former school employee hasn’t been released by police.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Federal appeals court affirms stay on Biden vaccine mandate for businesses

A federal appeals court has upheld its stay on President Biden ’s vaccine-or-test mandate for companies with at least 100 employees. In a 22-page ruling on Friday, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the mandate was “fatally flawed,” and barred the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) from enforcing the mandate “pending adequate judicial review” of a motion for permanent injunction.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Steve Bannon indicted by federal grand jury

A federal grand jury has indicted Steve Bannon , the one-time White House adviser to former President Trump , after he failed to comply with a subpoena from the committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Bannon now faces two charges of contempt of Congress, one for failing...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Judge ends Britney Spears conservatorship after 13 years

A Los Angeles court has ended Britney Spears’s conservatorship, bringing to a close the 13-year legal arrangement the pop star has ripped as “abusive” and securing victory for her fans' "Free Britney" movement. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny ruled Friday that the conservatorship would come to an end...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Phoenix, AZ
City
Mesa, AZ
Mesa, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
CNN

Pro Football Hall of Famer Sam Huff dies at 87

(CNN) — Pro Football Hall of Famer and former Washington and New York Giants linebacker Sam Huff died Saturday, Washington Football Team owner Daniel Snyder said in a statement. Huff was 87. "Anyone who knew Sam knew what an amazing person he was," Washington owners Daniel and Tanya Snyder said...
NFL
CNN

US announces big hike in Medicare premiums

(CNN) — The federal government announced a large hike in Medicare premiums Friday night, blaming the pandemic but also what it called uncertainty over how much it may have to be forced to pay for a pricey and controversial new Alzheimer's drug. The 14.5% increase in Part B premiums will...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#Police#Ap#Eastmark#Phoenix Tv
The Hill

Hackers access FBI email system, spam 100,000 accounts

Hackers accessed the FBI’s email system and sent spam to 100,000 accounts on Saturday, according to the Spamhaus Project, an email spam watchdog group. The organization posted an example on Twitter of one of the emails that were sent to thousands of accounts. The email bears the subject “Urgent: Threat...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

647K+
Followers
346K+
Post
296M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy