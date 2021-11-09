CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Inmate Who Suffered Medical Emergency at George Bailey Facility Dies in Hospital

By City News Service
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O6Shx_0cqq7LRc00
George Bailey Detention Facility. Photo courtesy San Diego County Sheriff’s Department

An inmate who suffered a medical emergency last month at George Bailey Detention Facility in Otay Mesa died in a hospital Monday.

Richard Frederick Eshbach, 58, was hospitalized Oct. 19 and his condition deteriorated severely over the ensuing weeks, according to sheriff’s officials, who did not disclose the nature of his illness or injury.

An autopsy in the case is scheduled for Tuesday, Lt. Thomas Seiver said.

Eshbach, an Oceanside resident, had been in custody at the jail since Sept. 17, when he was arrested on suspicion of stalking and violating court orders, Seiver said.

Comments / 0

Related
Click10.com

Autopsy reveals startling information about mentally ill Miami-Dade inmate who died while in custody

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The marks and sores on his face – the bruises on his body – were just the beginning of Randy Heath’s family’s concerns. “He’s like a skeleton,” Angela Heath said. She was referring to the extremely graphic photographs of her son, taken by the Miami-Dade medical examiner during his autopsy. He appears emaciated. Randy Heath’s mother and niece said he was almost unrecognizable.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Cumberland Times-News

Inmate hospitalized following prison altercation

CRESAPTOWN, Md. — A 23-year-old inmate was admitted to UPMC Western Maryland following an altercation early Sunday evening in a housing unit at the Western Correctional Institution, according to the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services. The inmate reportedly suffered a puncture wound to the leg and was...
CRESAPTOWN, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Emergency#Stalking#Otay Mesa
kvrr.com

Inmate who died in jail cell identified

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (KVRR/KFGO) – An Otter Tail County jail inmate who was found unresponsive in her cell in Fergus Falls has been identified. Twenty-eight-year-old Lavuya Jade Baker of Wadena was found during a routine check early Wednesday morning. Jail staff, law enforcement and EMS attempted life saving measures. Baker...
FERGUS FALLS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
westernmassnews.com

Chicopee officer hospitalized after medical emergency at road detail

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Chicopee police officer is in the hospital after suffering a medical emergency on Monday. Chicopee Police Lt. Holly Cote told Western Mass News that the officer was working a road detail in the area of 60 Fuller Road around 1:15 p.m. today when a passerby noticed that the officer was in distress and called for help.
CHICOPEE, MA
Kiss Country 93.7

DeSoto Parish Corporal Dies Following Medical Emergency

A DeSoto Parish Corporal has tragically passed away following a medical emergency while on-duty. Late last night, DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office took to social media to provide information on the sad passing or Cpl. Latoya Dedmond. According to DeSoto Parish, Cp. Dedmond was inside of her unit on Highway 5 when the undisclosed medical emergency took place.
DESOTO, TX
westseattleblog.com

UPDATE: Man dies after medical emergency that led to small apartment fire in The Junction

Brenda Sue Luke November 11, 2021 (4:17 pm) My thanks to the blog for covering this. And even more thanks to the firefighters who responded. I live in the building. Obviously, we need to have a fire drill because our residents blocked the lobby. If management would actually have one, with proper training in advance, we’ll all sleep better in our places.
ACCIDENTS
iBerkshires.com

Medical Examiner Confirms Suicide in Inmate Death

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Authorities have identified the Berkshire County House of Corrections inmate who died Sunday as Stavri Yanka, 34, of Adams. Yanka was found unresponsive in his cell at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Sunday. Correctional staff called 911 and attempted lifesaving measures. County Ambulance transported Yanka to Berkshire Medical Center, where a doctor pronounced him deceased.
PITTSFIELD, MA
klin.com

NSP Inmate Dies at Hospital

75-year old Marvin Lovette died Monday at a Lincoln hospital. He was incarcerated at the Nebraska State Penitentiary (NSP). Lovette’s sentence started March 7, 2006. He was sentenced to 46 to 62 years on multiple charges of first-degree sexual assault on a minor as well as one charge of child abuse. The charges originated out of Hall County.
NEBRASKA STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Semi-truck driver suffered a medical emergency and died

Box Elder, UT – A semi-truck driver suffered a medical emergency and died on Friday. Utah Highway Patrol arrived to a crash involving a semi-truck. The tractor truck driver ran off the road and into a ditch on I-15 SB at 12300 South. Officers found the semi-truck driver unresponsive in...
BOX ELDER COUNTY, UT
hudsonvalley360.com

Officer hospitalized after inmate attack

COXSACKIE — A corrections officer at Coxsackie Correctional Facility was taken to Albany Medical Center on Monday after he was struck by an inmate several times, union officials said Tuesday. The officer sustained a beating by an incarcerated man at the maximum-security prison on Route 9W and was treated for...
ALBANY, NY
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
15K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy