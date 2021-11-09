Inmate Who Suffered Medical Emergency at George Bailey Facility Dies in Hospital

George Bailey Detention Facility. Photo courtesy San Diego County Sheriff’s Department

An inmate who suffered a medical emergency last month at George Bailey Detention Facility in Otay Mesa died in a hospital Monday.

Richard Frederick Eshbach, 58, was hospitalized Oct. 19 and his condition deteriorated severely over the ensuing weeks, according to sheriff’s officials, who did not disclose the nature of his illness or injury.

An autopsy in the case is scheduled for Tuesday, Lt. Thomas Seiver said.

Eshbach, an Oceanside resident, had been in custody at the jail since Sept. 17, when he was arrested on suspicion of stalking and violating court orders, Seiver said.