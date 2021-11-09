CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Candle light vigil held at SIUC for Jacob Jurinek

KFVS12
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Kentucky 10K residents lost their lives to COVID-19. Thanksgiving is coming up...

www.kfvs12.com

Comments / 0

Related
ktvo.com

Candlelight vigil held in Fairfield to remember life of Nohema Graber

FAIRFIELD, Iowa — The community held a candlelight vigil in front of the Fairfield High School auditorium Friday night to remember the life of Nohema Graber. Graber, 66, was found dead in Fairfield Wednesday. Two Fairfield students are now charged with her murder. Friends, students, and staff who knew Nohema...
FAIRFIELD, IA
WOLF

PA Lung hosts Annual "Shine a Light Vigil" for Lung Cancer Awareness

Scranton (WOLF) — November is Lung Cancer Awareness month. Tonight, community members gathered with PA Lung, in Scranton for their Annual Shine a Light Vigil, to offer awareness and support to those touched by lung cancer. “Lung Cancer is the biggest killer cancer it kills more people than the next...
SCRANTON, PA
FOX2Now

Prayer vigil held for fallen Pontoon Beach officer

PONTOON BEACH, Ill. – A prayer vigil was held Saturday for fallen Pontoon Beach officer Tyler Timmins. Timmins, 36, died Tuesday after being shot at the Speedway Gas Station on Route 111. The man accused of killing Timmins, 31-year-old Scott Hyden of Highland, Illinois, was arrested at the scene. A...
PONTOON BEACH, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Siuc#Candle#Thanksgiving#Watch Heartland Sports
newschannel20.com

HSHS Home Care Illinois hosts virtual candle lighting

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — Hospital Sisters Health System (HSHS) Home Care Illinois scheduled its 7th annual Night of Remembrance ceremony for Thursday, November 18. This virtual candle lighting will honor and remember the lives of loved ones who have passed in the local community. HSHS invites community members to join...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
kusi.com

Salvation Army hosts floating candle vigil to honor victims of COVID-19

LA MESA (KUSI) – A candlelight water vigil was held Monday at the Salvation Army’s Kroc Center to honor the lives lost since the start of the pandemic. The Center invited people to submit names to be read aloud, as a candle was lit and released into the pool in memory of loved ones who died since March of 2020.
LA MESA, CA
News 12

Candlelight vigil dedicated to missing women held at City Hall Park

A candlelight vigil was held Saturday night in City Hall Park for the missing and slain women and girls of color. The event was organized by Girl Vow, a nonprofit for disadvantaged girls. Among the speakers were Public Advocate Jumaane Williams and mothers of missing daughters. The mother of Chelsea...
BROOKLYN, NY
foxla.com

Vigil held for missing LA mom

It’s been three weeks since Heidi Planck went missing...but her family and friends aren’t giving up hope. On Sunday, her family held a candlelight vigil in downtown LA, hoping to find more clues in her disappearance.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
KFVS12

Veterans Day ceremony at Freedom Corner in Cape Girardeau

The Veterans Day parade in Jackson, Mo. The Sikeston high school band, choir, and orchestra all performed patriotic music for the crowd. The Cape Central Band performed in a Veterans Day event. Updated: 2 hours ago. The Avenue of Flags at Cape County Park North on Nov. 11.
JACKSON, MO
iosconews.com

Vigil held for teen victim of Houston festival crush

A late night vigil was held in Houston on Wednesday in honor of Brianna Rodriguez, a 16-year-old who was among those who died during at the Astroworld Festival. (Nov. 10) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/7ecc1d87dca24c0891b8a9a8d059293d.
HOUSTON, TX
webcenterfairbanks.com

Vigil held for Airport Way Safeway shooting victim, Harley Ray Titus

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - The Fairbanks community gathered at the Airport Way Safeway to commemorate the life of Harley Ray Titus, the victim in the fatal shooting that took place Sunday, November 7th, 2021. 41 year-old Harley Ray Titus was honored and remembered with a candlelight prayer vigil Friday, November 12th at 6:30 p.m. where the incident occurred.
wdrb.com

Vigil held in northern Indiana for boy fatally shot while trick or treating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Friends and family gathered to honor the memory of a 13-year-old killed while trick-or-treating in northern Indiana, according to a report by FOX59. Thomas DeLaCruz Jr. was out with friends on Halloween night in Hammond when a car pulled up and fired gunshots at the group after words were exchanged earlier in the night.
PUBLIC SAFETY
fayettecountyrecord.com

Christmas Party Slated, Lighting Contest to Be Held

The Winchester Community Christmas Party will be held Dec. 3 at 6 p.m. at Zilss Hall. Come and enjoy games and food furnished by the Winchester Area Civic Association. Santa will be on hand to visit with the children. Christmas Lighting Contest The Winchester Area Civic Association is sponsoring the Second Annual Christmas Outdoor Decorating Contest for the Winchester area. First, second and…
WINCHESTER, TX
KFVS12

Veterans Day ceremony held at the Doughboy Statue in Herrin, Ill.

HERRIN, Ill. (KFVS) - More than 50 people gathered at Herrin’s Doughboy Statue to honor our veterans on Veterans Day. We talked with multiple veterans about the importance of the day. “This means a whole lot to everybody, especially to the veterans, that come out and we have a day...
HERRIN, IL
KFVS12

Cape Girardeau woman helps traveling family

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A mystery woman is helping the family whose car was damaged while on their way to see their grandmother. “In my heart I knew I needed to help these people,” a Cape Girardeau woman said. The Cape Girardeau woman is remaining anonymous after helping Kody,...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy