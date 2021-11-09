CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Boswell's late field goal lifts Steelers past Bears 29-27

By WILL GRAVES AP Sports Writer
Times Daily
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePITTSBURGH (AP) — Mike Tomlin sat down, smiled and let out...

www.timesdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
stillcurtain.com

The Steelers rookie nobody is talking about, but should be

It looks like the Pittsburgh Steelers are going to have a pretty impressive 2021 draft class, but this rookie is somehow flying under the radar. With so much riding on their 2021 season, the Pittsburgh Steelers were relying on a handful of rookies to step up to the plate and not only play big roles for them this season but perform well. Needless to say, I doubt the team is too disappointed in them so far.
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

RB Le’Veon Bell ‘started foaming at the mouth’ when Ravens, his former AFC North nemesis, reached out with a job offer

There was a time when the Ravens would have celebrated holding Le’Veon Bell to 48 yards on 11 carries. Not so long ago, he lived in their nightmares — those outside runs on which he’d wait and wait, then snap off a double-digit gain, or the pass routes on which he’d toy with some poor linebacker. As an All-Pro for the Pittsburgh Steelers, he played a starring role in some of the most painful ...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steelers#Bears#American Football#Ap
FanSided

Cleveland Browns to miss key pass rusher on Sunday

The Cleveland Browns continue to be snake-bitten with injuries and will now be without Takkarist McKinley on Sunday when they take on New England. Early Saturday morning, the Cleveland Browns released their final injury report for Sundays game against the Patriots. To nobody’s surprise, running backs Nick Chubb and Demetric Felton are set to miss Sundays game due to COVID-19. The surprise inactive on the list? Pass rusher Takk McKinley.
NFL
Fox News

Jared Goff is about to cough up Lions' starting QB gig

Things have not been going well for Jared Goff with the Detroit Lions. In fact, the quarterback has yet to win a game with his new team, which stands at 0-6 entering Sunday’s matchup with his old team, the Los Angeles Rams. (The Lions won’t win that one, either.) Now,...
NFL
The Spun

Everyone Said The Same Thing After The Ben Roethlisberger News

The Detroit Lions have yet to win a game this season. They might have their best chance on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Ben Roethlisberger will not play on Sunday. He’s been ruled out after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Mason Rudolph is expected to get the start in Roethlisberger’s place, but he has yet to throw a pass this season.
NFL
All Cardinals

NFL Fine Police Target Cardinals LB Chandler Jones

It also is illogical that Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was fined $14,650 for repeated violations of COVID protocols, which are all about health and safety. Or that Chicago Bears linebacker Cassius Marsh was fined only $5,972 for taunting in the team’s loss to Pittsburgh last Monday night. Whether...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Ravens’ Lamar Jackson sounds off on losing temper in brutal loss to Dolphins

Baltimore Ravens star QB Lamar Jackson admits that he lost his cool during a rather frustrating loss against the Miami Dolphins in Week 10. Jackson’s offense fell short on Thursday night as they were limited to a season-low of just 10 points after the final whistle, breaking the team’s 51-game regular-season streak of scoring at least 14 points – the second-longest streak in league history.
NFL
Yardbarker

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger Dealing With Third Injury

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has added a third injury to his body heading into Week 9 against the Chicago Bears. Roethlisberger has been limited in practice the last two days, initially with a hip and pectoral injury, but on Friday, was listed to have a right shoulder injury as well.
NFL
The Spun

NFL, College Football Hall Of Famer Passes Away

The football world lost a great one on Saturday. Sam Huff, one of the most feared linebackers of his era, passed away at 87. Huff made his name as one of the first superstar defensive players in the NFL. He starred as an All-Pro in “The Greatest Game Ever Played,” as a member of the New York Giants.
NFL
kmaland.com

NFL (11/1): Butker's late field goal sends Chiefs past Giants

(KMAland) -- The Chiefs used a late field goal from Harrison Butker to beat the Giants 20-17. Butker's game-winner came from 34-yards with 1:12 left after an offsides penalty wiped out a potential Giants interception. The win came despite two turnovers from the Chiefs (4-4) offense. Patrick Mahomes tossed for...
NFL
247Sports

Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell takes big hit on fake field goal attempt

The Pittsburgh Steelers tried a fake field goal that did not work out during Sunday’s contest against the Cleveland Browns. With the score tied at 3-3 and 1:44 remaining in the first half of play, Steelers kicker Chris Boswell took a direct snap and attempted to throw a touchdown pass from the Browns’ 10-yard line.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy