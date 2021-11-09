Boswell's late field goal lifts Steelers past Bears 29-27

The NFL has decided on the punishment of Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker TJ Watt after punching Seattle Seahawks running back Alex Collins during their Week 6 showdown last Sunday. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the league has fined Watt $10,815 for unnecessary roughness. To recall, Watt threw four punches...
It looks like the Pittsburgh Steelers are going to have a pretty impressive 2021 draft class, but this rookie is somehow flying under the radar. With so much riding on their 2021 season, the Pittsburgh Steelers were relying on a handful of rookies to step up to the plate and not only play big roles for them this season but perform well. Needless to say, I doubt the team is too disappointed in them so far.
There was a time when the Ravens would have celebrated holding Le’Veon Bell to 48 yards on 11 carries. Not so long ago, he lived in their nightmares — those outside runs on which he’d wait and wait, then snap off a double-digit gain, or the pass routes on which he’d toy with some poor linebacker. As an All-Pro for the Pittsburgh Steelers, he played a starring role in some of the most painful ...
If you are just waking up, you may have already heard about the awful call that was made during the Monday Night Football game between the Chicago Bears and Pittsburgh Steelers. The call, which was made by referee Tony Corrente, was that Cassius Marsh of the Bears was taunting the...
The Cleveland Browns continue to be snake-bitten with injuries and will now be without Takkarist McKinley on Sunday when they take on New England. Early Saturday morning, the Cleveland Browns released their final injury report for Sundays game against the Patriots. To nobody’s surprise, running backs Nick Chubb and Demetric Felton are set to miss Sundays game due to COVID-19. The surprise inactive on the list? Pass rusher Takk McKinley.
Things have not been going well for Jared Goff with the Detroit Lions. In fact, the quarterback has yet to win a game with his new team, which stands at 0-6 entering Sunday’s matchup with his old team, the Los Angeles Rams. (The Lions won’t win that one, either.) Now,...
The Detroit Lions have yet to win a game this season. They might have their best chance on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Ben Roethlisberger will not play on Sunday. He’s been ruled out after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Mason Rudolph is expected to get the start in Roethlisberger’s place, but he has yet to throw a pass this season.
It also is illogical that Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was fined $14,650 for repeated violations of COVID protocols, which are all about health and safety. Or that Chicago Bears linebacker Cassius Marsh was fined only $5,972 for taunting in the team’s loss to Pittsburgh last Monday night. Whether...
Baltimore Ravens star QB Lamar Jackson admits that he lost his cool during a rather frustrating loss against the Miami Dolphins in Week 10. Jackson’s offense fell short on Thursday night as they were limited to a season-low of just 10 points after the final whistle, breaking the team’s 51-game regular-season streak of scoring at least 14 points – the second-longest streak in league history.
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has added a third injury to his body heading into Week 9 against the Chicago Bears. Roethlisberger has been limited in practice the last two days, initially with a hip and pectoral injury, but on Friday, was listed to have a right shoulder injury as well.
The football world lost a great one on Saturday. Sam Huff, one of the most feared linebackers of his era, passed away at 87. Huff made his name as one of the first superstar defensive players in the NFL. He starred as an All-Pro in “The Greatest Game Ever Played,” as a member of the New York Giants.
MECHANICSBURG – Scoring first in any game, particularly in a state tournament game, is crucial to a positive outcome and Mechanicsburg field hockey coach Tonya Brown was acutely aware of that Tuesday night. A hard shot by junior Anne Manning found the back of the cage 79 seconds into the...
(KMAland) -- The Chiefs used a late field goal from Harrison Butker to beat the Giants 20-17. Butker's game-winner came from 34-yards with 1:12 left after an offsides penalty wiped out a potential Giants interception. The win came despite two turnovers from the Chiefs (4-4) offense. Patrick Mahomes tossed for...
The Pittsburgh Steelers tried a fake field goal that did not work out during Sunday’s contest against the Cleveland Browns. With the score tied at 3-3 and 1:44 remaining in the first half of play, Steelers kicker Chris Boswell took a direct snap and attempted to throw a touchdown pass from the Browns’ 10-yard line.
The Pittsburgh Steelers are in the middle of playing the Cleveland Browns in an important AFC North showdown. This team is doing everything they can to defeat Cleveland, as Mike Tomlin drew up a fake field goal play in an attempt to catch the Browns off guard. Instead, it led to Chris Boswell getting unnecessarily blown up.
CLEVELAND — Facing a fourth-and-nine from the Cleveland Browns' 10-yard line, the Pittsburgh Steelers appeared poised to take a 6-3 lead with less than two minutes remaining in the second half. But rather than taking a likely three-point lead against a Browns offense that's been hampered by injuries, the Steelers...
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Harrison Butker hit a pair of fourth-quarter field goals, including the go-ahead 34-yarder with 1:07 left, and the Kansas City Chiefs scrambled their way to a 20-17 comeback win over the New York Giants on Monday night. Patrick Mahomes threw for 275 yards with a...
Comments / 0