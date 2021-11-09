CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Fire in Indian hospital kills 4 infants, 36 rescued

Times Daily
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW DELHI (AP) — A fire swept through a newborn care unit...

www.timesdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
13 WHAM

Lima woman rescued by neighbor after house fire dies at hospital

Livingston County, N.Y. — A woman was pulled from her burning home Tuesday afternoon after a neighbor used a tractor to tear through a wall to get to her. The fire destroyed the home on Pond Road. The woman is identified as 67-year-old Cynthia Chambery. She died Tuesday at Strong Hospital following the incident.
LIMA, NY
New York Post

Fire in Indian coronavirus ward kills 11

A fire in an Indian hospital’s COVID-19 ward killed at least 11 patients, according to reports. The cause of the blaze that broke out Saturday in a hospital in the city of Ahmednagar in the state of Maharashtra is still unknown. Authorities said they will be investigating, according to the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
US News and World Report

Fire at COVID-19 Hospital in Romania Kills Two

BUCHAREST (Reuters) - Two patients died and a nurse was injured when a fire broke out in a COVID-19 hospital in the central Romanian city of Ploiesti early on Thursday, officials said, the latest in a string of deadly hospital fires over the past year. The fire, which was quickly...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indian Hospital#Infants#New Delhi#Central India#Accident#Ap
Times Daily

Lawrence County man dies in house fire

COURTLAND — A 74-year-old Lawrence County man died in a house fire early Saturday, according to the Lawrence County coroner. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AL
Times Daily

Vienna to start vaccinating young kids in pilot project

BERLIN (AP) — Young children in Vienna can start getting coronavirus vaccinations next week as part of a pilot project, Austria media reported on Saturday. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
India
Place
New Delhi, IN
Times Daily

Striking Deere & Co. workers prepare to vote on 3rd contract

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Deere & Co. and union officials have reached a third preliminary contract agreement that workers who began striking four weeks ago will vote on soon. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription...
LABOR ISSUES
Times Daily

Nations compromise on coal to strike UN climate agreement

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Almost 200 nations accepted a compromise deal Saturday aimed at keeping a key global warming target alive, but it contained a last-minute change that watered down crucial language about coal. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Times Daily

Carnival Cruises to resume Alabama operations March 5

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Nearly two years after the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, Carnival Cruise Lines is restarting operations in Mobile. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at...
ALABAMA STATE
Times Daily

Retired general says US, China can compete peacefully

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The vision of former President George H.W. Bush that the world's great powers — the U.S., China and Russia — can compete peacefully — should still be the nation's top strategic goal, a retired Air Force general said Friday. Support local journalism reporting on your community.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Vice

A Single Mother With 9 Children Sentenced to Death for 114 Grams of Meth

A viral video of a single mother who was sentenced to death on Oct. 15 for drug-related offences is generating online discussion about women’s rights and capital punishment in Malaysia. According to local reports, 55-year-old Hairun Jalmani received the death penalty last week at the Tawau High Court in Sabah,...
ohmymag.co.uk

Teenager’s face ravaged by rare flesh-eating ulcers

A teenage girl has developed a rareskin condition that has left her face covered in gaping sores. Kirsten Cowell, 19, has been struggling for months with the mystery condition, which has left her with painful, two-centimetre-deep holes that ooze pus. Shot in the face. Kirsten from Ammanford, Wales, has watched...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Popculture

Former Child Star Dies During Police Chase, Allegedly Accidentally Shot Himself

A tragic situation occurred in Mexico state on Friday concerning a former child star. According to Mexico News Daily, Octavio Ocaña, a 22-year-old actor, died during a police chase after authorities claimed that he accidentally shot himself. Now, the actor's father is claiming that municipal police are actually responsible for Ocaña's death. Ocaña is most well known for playing Benito in the television series Vecinos (Neighbors).
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Cops Reveal New Details in Mystery of Geologist Who Vanished in Arizona Desert

A geologist missing since June may have attempted to restart his Jeep more than 40 times after crashing in a ravine, the Buckeye Police Department said on Wednesday. The authorities on Wednesday released new information from an independent investigation into the vanishing of Daniel Robinson, 24. The report noted that more than 40 ignition cycles were recorded after a rollover crash, which could have been the result of the driver attempting to restart the vehicle or use its electrical systems.
BUCKEYE, AZ
The Independent

Woman to be charged for throwing hot soup at restaurant worker in attack caught on camera

A woman in Texas is facing charges after she was caught in a viral video throwing soup in the face of a restaurant worker.The incident occurred on 7 November after the woman placed a call to Sol De Jalisco, a restaurant in Temple, Texas, to complain about the soup she had picked up from there. The woman later returned to the restaurant, where she was caught on video throwing the soup at the employee who she had got into an argument with on phone over the soup.The restaurant worker was identified as Jannelle Broland, while police did not identify...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Miami

‘Mom, I’ve Been In An Accident. I’m In A Helicopter’: Victims Recount Deadly 5-Vehicle Crash

HIALEAH GARDENS (CBSMIAMI) — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal accident where a pickup truck crashed into a pedestrian, a school bus, and three cars.  It happened just before 4:30 Tuesday afternoon. FHP says the driver of the pickup was traveling south on State Road 826 and got on the exit ramp to NW 103 Street. That’s when they say the driver hit and killed a pedestrian.  Then, the driver kept going. At the intersection of 103rd Street at NW 77 Avenue, troopers say the pickup hit a Hialeah Gardens Middle School bus, an Audi sedan, a Ford sedan, and a Honda...
HIALEAH GARDENS, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy