SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A Texas woman accused of assaulting a flight attendant over mask wearing on an Anchorage, Alaska-to-San Francisco flght appeared in federal court Friday in Houston to face charges, authorities said. Debby Dutton, 50, was a passenger aboard a June 29 United Airlines flight headed into SFO when authorities say she repeatedly yelled and pushed a flight attendant who had woken up her husband to ask him to put on his mask, according to a press release from Acting U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of California Stephanie Hinds. The hearing in Houston is the first step in...

1 DAY AGO