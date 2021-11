In what is shaping up to be the wildest Decision Day in MLS history, 10 of the 13 games on the final day of the regular season have implications for the playoff race. Every game in the Eastern Conference kicks off at 3:30 p.m., and every game in the Western Conference kicks off at 6 p.m. You can watch them all on ESPN+, except for three. The Union’s game at New York City FC is on PHL17, Nashville SC vs. the New York Red Bulls is on ESPN and ESPN Deportes, and Minnesota United vs. the Los Angeles Galaxy is on FS1 and Fox Deportes.

MLS ・ 8 DAYS AGO