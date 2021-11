As part of the initiative, the SGC and Cyclica examined three WDR proteins to discover small molecule binders using Cyclica’s proprietary deep learning platform to assess commercially available libraries for potential binders. Upon biophysical analysis performed by the SGC, Cyclica successfully identified hit molecules for DCAF1 which were further verified in several subsequent experiments. The SGC proceeded to co-crystallize Cyclica’s hit molecule with DCAF1 protein, which has been submitted to the Protein Data Bank (PDB) as the first disclosed co-crystal structure of DCAF1 with a small molecule bound (PDB code: 7SSE) Dr. Vijay Shahani, Cyclica’s Director of Applied Science, shares his enthusiasm for the project by indicating “At Cyclica, we believe in advancing our own internal drug discovery pipeline while also contributing to open science for the betterment of future opportunities. Our work with the SGC to discover probes to better understand DCAF1 biology has led to the fantastic result of a co-crystallized structure that we’ll be making publicly available. With this critical finding, we will continue to drive the development of these compounds, whilst simultaneously evaluating the therapeutic potential for binders of DCAF1. It’s been a pleasure working with the world class team at the SGC, and we eagerly await the next opportunity to have more impact together.”

SCIENCE ・ 3 DAYS AGO