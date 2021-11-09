CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Wound Healing Market: Increasing Number of Accidents Create Demand Avenues in the market

biospace.com
 5 days ago

In the healthcare industry, there is an increasing inclination toward incorporating technologically advanced tools. Research report on wound healing market observes replacement of traditional wound care management techniques with sophisticated wound care products and techniques. The growth impetus comes from the ability of wound healing techniques to provide a rapid healing...

www.biospace.com

Comments / 0

Related
bostonnews.net

Increasing Consumer Adoption to Fuel Demand for Bulgur Market

Persistence Market Research has analyzed various facts associated with bulgur market from a global standpoint and has skilfully presented them in its new research publication titled "Bulgur Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012-2016) and Forecast (2017-2025)". The comprehensive research report on bulgur market covers several trends, opportunities, drivers as well as challenges or restraints that have a direct influence on the growth of the global market for bulgur. All these facets are studied across key regions in the globe and based on past and current market scenario, future market projections have been chalked in the research report that can give a clear market understanding five years down the line (from 2017 to 2025). The report covers analysis on key segments and sub segments in the market and also includes competitive scenario which reflects major companies involved in the bulgur market.
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

At a CAGR of 4.7%, Scar Treatment Market is expected to propel growth by Increasing Road Accidents, Burn Injuries, and concerns regarding Aesthetic Appearances | Smith & Nephew plc, Syneron Medical Ltd., Avita Medical Ltd, and Many More..

Stratagem Market Insights released a new research study on global Scar Treatment covering the micro-level of analysis by competitors and key business segments. The study provides point-by-point in-depth comprehensive valuable insights on the market development activities demonstrated by industry players, growth opportunities, and market size for the global Scar Treatment market, complete with analysis by key segments, leading and emerging players, and geographies. The research is carried out on primary and secondary statistics sources and it consists of both qualitative and quantitative detailing. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Scar Treatment Market.
BUSINESS
chatsports.com

Global Bakery Ingredients Market To Be Driven By Increasing Demand For Products Like Bread And Biscuits In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Bakery Ingredients Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global bakery ingredients market, assessing the market based on its segments like ingredient types, applications, and major regions such as North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Bioelectronics Market: Rising demand for personalized medicine and home care to drive the market

Bioelectronics is an emerging branch of medical science dealing with combined application of the principles of biology and electrical engineering. This is a crucial field in medicine and has led to the development of vital devices such as the artificial pacemaker and the plethora of medical imaging devices that are available today. Since electricity is a major part of the human body’s operating system, the bioelectronics field holds a lot of promise in the coming years.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Research#R D#Key Market#Market Intelligence#Tmr#Cagr
bostonnews.net

Milk Protein Concentrate Market to Exhibit Increased Demand in the Coming Years

According to the latest research report by PMR, the major factor that is driving the global milk protein concentrate market is the growing demand for infant formulations in developing economies. Milk protein concentrates are majorly used in the production of infant formulations as they contain elevated levels of encapsulated, bioavailable calcium in its natural form. Factors such as increased awareness among parents about the nutritional benefits of infant formula, increased birth rates in several countries and the increasing number of working women are promoting the demand for milk protein concentrate.
AGRICULTURE
biospace.com

Acute Kidney Injury Treatment Market: Prerenal Acute Kidney Injury Segment Holds a Prominent Share

The global acute kidney injury treatment market was valued at US$ 1,351.70 Mn in 2018. The global acute kidney injury treatment market is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 7% from 2019 to 2027, according to a new report published by Transparency Market Research (TMR) , titled, 'Acute Kidney Injury Treatment Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2027'.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Sales in Image Guided Surgery Devices Market will double as Demand for Minimally Invasive Surgical Procedures Grows

Sales to Surpass US$ 8.1 Bn as Image-Guided Surgery Devices Become Standard of Care for Managing Neurological Disorders. The latest study on image guided surgery devices market by Fact.MR provides a meticulous analysis of prevailing dynamics, current developments affecting growth in the market, and trending business strategies. It studies various growth drivers, opportunities and challenges affecting the demand across leading segments in terms of device, application, and end user.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
biospace.com

Digital Transformation in Healthcare Market - Key Opportunities and Forecast up to 2031

Global Digital Transformation in Healthcare Market: Snapshot. Surge in the adoption of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence across the healthcare sector and growing support by several government authorities for digitalization are some of the prime factors boosting the expansion of the global digital transformation in healthcare market during the forecast period of 2021 to 2031.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Health Care Information Systems Market: Web based system segment is expected to account for a prominent market share in terms of revenue

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report titled ‘Healthcare Information Systems Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026.’ According to the report, the global health care information systems market was valued at US$ 227,021.4 Mn in 2017 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2018 to 2026. Increase in government initiatives and increase in adoption of health care IT products by health care providers are expected to boost the global health care information systems market from 2018 to 2026. North America is anticipated to dominate the global market during the forecast period owing rise in collaborations between companies for technological advancements, increase in government initiatives, and rise in private and public funding in health care information technology companies. For instance, in January 2017, Royal Philips and Banner Health entered into a multi-year partnership to innovate and expand on their successful joint connected health care programs such as the Intensive Ambulatory Care (IAC) pilot and Telehealth programs.
SOFTWARE
biospace.com

Sterilization Market: Rise in prevalence of hospital-acquired infections to drive the market

Sterilization technologies are techniques for removal of all viable life forms such as bacteria, prions, viruses, fungi, and spore from surfaces such as equipment, medicines, drugs, food ingredients, and biological culture medium. Various sterilization techniques and equipment have emerged to enhance sterilization in order to meet the needs of a number of products in various industries. Majority of products in the health care and medical device industries undergo terminal sterilization.
INDUSTRY
biospace.com

Biomedical Refrigerators and Freezers Market Report | Top Manufacturers Business Strategies Study

Increasing research and development activities across several sectors such as healthcare have been propelling the growth of the biomedical refrigerators and freezers market. The rising demand for personalized medicine, organ transplants, blood transfusions, vaccines, and cellular therapies have led to a greater demand for biomedical refrigerators and freezers. On the contrary, the highly competitive nature of the market wherein several local players are offering products at competitive prices, along with the rising adoption of refurbished equipment, might slacken the growth of the market.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Veterinary Drugs Market | Trends, Share, Growth Rate, Opportunities and Market Forecast by 2024

The veterinary drugs market is prognosticated to observe considerable growth during the forecast period of 2016-2024. The animal ownership rate is increasing at a rapid pace. Furthermore, the livestock adoption rate is also growing exponentially. These factors will help in expanding the growth landscape of the veterinary drugs market during the forecast period.
AGRICULTURE
biospace.com

Genome Engineering Market - Growing Number of Genomics Projects Drive the Industry Growth

The genome engineering market has been anticipated to experience noteworthy growth opportunities in the forthcoming years. The increasing market growth has been primarily driven by different factors such as the growing number of genomics projects. In addition to this, the easy availability of government funding is also likely to fuel growth prospects in the global market in the upcoming years.
INDUSTRY
biospace.com

Arterial Stents Market: Rising Adoption of Novel Coronary Stents to Drive the Market

Globally, the incidence of cardiovascular diseases has risen in the past two decades. There are several factor that can be attributed to the steep rise. This has led to surge in demand for healthcare procedures that account as treatment for such ailments. One of the prominent and common procedures include expanding arteries using arterial stents.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Immunohematology Market: Asia Pacific to Offer Lucrative Growth Opportunities to the Market

According to a new report published by Transparency Market Research (TMR) titled “Immunohematology Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2017–2025”, the global immunohematology market was valued at US$ 1,462.1 Mn in 2016 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2017 to 2025 to reach value of US$ 1,991.8 Mn by 2025. This report offers a thorough understanding of the immunohematology market across the globe, its key trends, drivers, restraints, and opportunities.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Teleradiology Services Market is Expected to Elevate to a Value of US$ 19.7 Bn by the End of 2031

According to the report, the global teleradiology services market was valued over US$ 6.4 Bn in 2020. It is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~11% from 2021 to 2031. Shortage of radiologists globally, rise in number of specialty modalities, increase in global geriatric population, and technological advancements in teleradiology are estimated to propel the global teleradiology services market. Moreover, North America is likely to be a highly lucrative market for teleradiology services from 2021 to 2031. The market in the region is projected to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Infusion Pump Software Market Size Estimated to Observe Significant Growth by 2031

The current generation of infusion pumps is current equipped with software to control the entire pumping mechanism, with the dual objective of safety and ease-of-use. From the elementary function of calculating the rate of infusion, the infusion pump software is programmed to compare that with the required and allowed dosing regimens, and when to give alerts on dosing errors. A range of safety parameters are controlled by software. The role of infusion pump software in safely delivering medication, fluids, and nutrients to the target population. In intravenous infusion pumps, software is comprised of drug libraries and dose error reduction systems (DERSs).
COMPUTERS
biospace.com

Hormone Replacement Therapy Market – Know the Growth Parameters Influencing the Industry

The global hormone replacement therapy market is projected to witness a substantial growth during the tenure of 2019 to 2029. The growth of the hormone replacement therapy market is attributed to growing demand improving healthcare infrastructure in various countries including U.S., India, and various other European countries. Moreover, the number of people suffering from hormonal disorder is also a crucial factor that is propelling the growth of global hormone replacement therapy market during the tenure of 2019 to 2029.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Veterinary Drugs Market: Increased medical and surgical capabilities for companion animals to drive the market

The veterinary drugs market is prognosticated to observe considerable growth during the forecast period of 2016-2024. The animal ownership rate is increasing at a rapid pace. Furthermore, the livestock adoption rate is also growing exponentially. These factors will help in expanding the growth landscape of the veterinary drugs market during the forecast period.
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy