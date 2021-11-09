CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Apoptosis Assay Market in 2021 - Detailed Analysis Report

biospace.com
 5 days ago

In simple words, apoptosis assays refers to programmed cell deaths, which are able to regulate genetically cell ablation over the period of normal development. It is utilized for the purpose of elimination of unhealthy, unnecessary, and old cells sans any release of harmful materials into the adjoining areas. The morphological attributes...

www.biospace.com

Comments / 0

Related
biospace.com

Spinal Fusion Market | Know the Diverse Growth Parameters Influencing the Market

From 2019 to 2029, the global spinal fusion market would grow at a moderate pace. This would translate to a plethora of novel opportunities. These will also lead to players clamouring for tapping into the advantage that can accrue from these. Besides, market worth would also grow by a notable value. Some of the factors leading to growth in the market, as per TMR Research, are increase in numbers of aged population, increase in incidence of degenerative disc diseases and spinal injuries, and lowering costs of associated procedures. Additionally, it is worth noting here that technological advancement is also playing a positive role in the market.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Veterinary Teleradiology Market Survey Report | Analysis of Revolutionary Trends and Post Pandemic Effect

According to the report, the global veterinary teleradiology market was valued over US$ 213.04 Mn in 2020. The market is projected to expand at a high CAGR from 2021 to 2031. Veterinary teleradiology is an emerging clinical practice in animal health, which enables radiologists to interpret and analyse medical images to offer better diagnosis and treatment. Expansion of the pet animals industry, technological advancements, and rise in the number of the veterinarian radiologists and other professionals are projected to fuel the veterinary teleradiology market over the next few years. Veterinary teleradiology was introduced in the year 1990, and the practice is expanding, owing to the availability of broadband connections, image compression, and availability of economical PACS and DICOM software.
PETS
biospace.com

Ataxia Market Latest Report with Detailed Analysis and Forecast to 2030

The ataxia market has been anticipated to experience noteworthy growth prospects in the forthcoming years. This increasing market growth is on the back of rising cases of ataxia and a constantly improving rate of diagnosis. In addition to this, various technological advancements in pharmacotherapy in order to provide treatment against the symptoms of ataxia are also fueling growth prospects in the market.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Epilepsy Monitoring Devices Market | Rising awareness about Neurodegenerative Diseases Drive the Growth

The epilepsy monitoring devices market has been estimated to grow at a significant speed in the forthcoming years. The increasing market has been driven by the rising awareness about neurodegenerative diseases, such as epilepsy. Further, increasing demand for continuous monitoring and growing incidence as well as the prevalence of epilepsy cases. In addition to this, increasing preference for ambulatory healthcare services and rising use of wearables are also anticipated to fuel expansion opportunities in the market.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Research#Market Trends#Assay#Apoptosis#Cdmo
biospace.com

Antibody Fragments Market Trend Shows a Rapid Growth by 2024 According to New Research Report

Whole antibodies have grabbed a significant share of the global sales revenue as well as the volume of the biopharmaceuticals market. But with recent research and development efforts, it has come to light that the whole or full-length antibodies may always not be needed, or sometimes may not be desirable even for therapeutic use. Antibody fragments come in the picture at this point. For example, anti-tumor antibodies are larger in size and therefore can’t penetrate the tumor, thus affecting their therapeutic value in tumor suppression.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

Cluster Headache Market - Exclusive Report on the Latest Trends and Opportunities in the Market

The cluster headache market is estimated to experience significant growth opportunities in the upcoming years. The increasing market growth has been on the back of the increasing cases of cluster headaches and rises in the expenditure to develop the healthcare infrastructure. In addition to this, a significant increase in the government initiatives and policies to provide funding for various pharmaceutical companies and research institute is likely to propel expansion avenues in the market.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Genome Engineering Market - Growing Number of Genomics Projects Drive the Industry Growth

The genome engineering market has been anticipated to experience noteworthy growth opportunities in the forthcoming years. The increasing market growth has been primarily driven by different factors such as the growing number of genomics projects. In addition to this, the easy availability of government funding is also likely to fuel growth prospects in the global market in the upcoming years.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
biospace.com

Medical Aesthetic Devices Market Size to Rise at a Moderate CAGR of 10.7% from 2018 to 2026

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report titled, “Medical Aesthetic Devices Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026”. According to the report, the global medical aesthetic devices market was valued at US$ 8,590.02 Mn in 2018 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 10.7% during forecast period from 2018 to 2026. The global market is anticipated to be driven by technological advancements and increase in incidence of skin diseases during the forecast period. The medical aesthetic devices market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a high CAGR due to high population base, increase in disposable income of consumers, easier entry for new local manufacturers offering products at competitive prices, and rise in awareness about aesthetic treatments.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Drug and Gene Delivery Systems Market Size to Accelerate at a Rapid CAGR of 6% from 2017 to 2025

The global market for drug and gene delivery systems features a largely consolidated vendor landscape with only a handful companies accounting for a dominant share in the overall market, observes Transparency Market Research in a recent report. Read Report Overview - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/drug-gene-delivery-system-market.html. So as to gain a larger hold on...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

Bone Marrow Aspirate Concentrates Market is Anticipated to Surge with an Impressive CAGR of 5.0% During 2017 - 2025

The global bone marrow aspirate concentrates market was valued around US$ 130.0 Mn in 2016 is anticipated to register a stable CAGR of over 5.0% during forecast period of 2017 to 2025, according to a new report published by Transparency Market Research (TMR) titled “Bone Marrow Aspirate Concentrates Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2017–2025”. Growth of the global bone marrow aspirate concentrates market is driven by increased prevalence of and incidences of orthopedic diseases, and sports injuries, along with high growth of the cosmetic surgery industry and increasing applications of the BMAC products in the cosmetic and orthopedic surgeries. The bone marrow aspirate concentrates market in Asia Pacific is expanding with a high potential to grow registering a CAGR above 6.0% on the backdrop of unmet clinical needs, rising geriatric population, large patient pool, favorable government regulations, development in health care sector, and increased focus on research and developmental activities.
CANCER
biospace.com

Benzodiazepine Drugs Market is Presumed to be Valued at US $ 2,617.16 Mn by 2026

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report titled, “Benzodiazepine Drugs Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026”. According to the report, the global benzodiazepine drugs market was valued at US $ 2,057.19 Mn in 2017. It is projected to expand at a CAGR of 2.7% between 2018 and 2026. The benzodiazepine drugs market is projected to expand during the forecast period owing to the rise in prevalence of anxiety, seizures, and increase in concerns among people about preventive measures for stress-related conditions.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Fluoroscopy Equipment Market to Register 6% CAGR as Demand for Multipurpose Imaging Tools Grows for Real-time Diagnosis

C-Arms Systems to Remain Top-selling Fluoroscopy Equipment, Registering 1.7x Sales Growth through 2031. The study on the fluoroscopy equipment market by Fact.MR uncovers hidden opportunities for the growth of the market between 2021 and 2031. It also examines the factors driving sales across various segments on the basis of product type, application, and end user.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Teleradiology Services Market is Expected to Elevate to a Value of US$ 19.7 Bn by the End of 2031

According to the report, the global teleradiology services market was valued over US$ 6.4 Bn in 2020. It is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~11% from 2021 to 2031. Shortage of radiologists globally, rise in number of specialty modalities, increase in global geriatric population, and technological advancements in teleradiology are estimated to propel the global teleradiology services market. Moreover, North America is likely to be a highly lucrative market for teleradiology services from 2021 to 2031. The market in the region is projected to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Substance Abuse Treatment Market Foreseen to Witness 8% CAGR During 2018 - 2026

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report titled, “Substance Abuse Treatment Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026”. According to the report, the global substance abuse treatment market was valued at US$ 8,000 Mn in 2017. It is projected to expand at a CAGR of 8% from 2018 to 2026. The report suggests that emerging initiatives by manufacturers and governments and rise in abuse of prescription drugs are anticipated to boost the global substance abuse treatment market from 2018 to 2026. North America and Europe are expected to dominate the global substance abuse treatment market in the next few years, owing to market availability of new drugs and technology, rigorous research and development by major companies, and strong medical infrastructure.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Interspinous Spacers Market is Projected to Clock a Value of US$ 100.96 Mn by 2026-End

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report titled, ‘Interspinous Spacers Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026.’ According to the report, the global interspinous spacers market was valued at US$ 63.45 Mn in 2017 and is projected to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period. Rise in awareness & demand for minimal invasive surgeries, favorable reimbursement policies for interspinous devices, and increase in the geriatric population are expected to augment the global market from 2018 to 2026. The global interspinous spacers market is likely to be driven by increase in incidence of lumber spinal stenosis and innovative product launches.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
biospace.com

Molecular Biology Enzymes and Kits & Reagents Market Trends, Share and Future Growth Analysis Report to 2029

The drive for molecular biology enzymes, kits and reagents, stems from steady strides being made in life sciences industry. Purified functional protein reagents is one of the cornerstones of emerging molecular biology techniques, shaping the demand trends of the consumables. The growing demand for cellular reagents in simplifying molecular biology techniques has also shaped the contours of the market. High-end computation tools have also helped drive the evolution of the molecular biology enzymes, kits and reagents market. Omics technology and systems biology are rising in attention, and they both share the common denominator in molecular biology. These have also propelled the demand for the enzymes, kits and reagents.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Hormone Replacement Therapy Market – Know the Growth Parameters Influencing the Industry

The global hormone replacement therapy market is projected to witness a substantial growth during the tenure of 2019 to 2029. The growth of the hormone replacement therapy market is attributed to growing demand improving healthcare infrastructure in various countries including U.S., India, and various other European countries. Moreover, the number of people suffering from hormonal disorder is also a crucial factor that is propelling the growth of global hormone replacement therapy market during the tenure of 2019 to 2029.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Bone Regeneration Materials Market Emerging Trends Study Report

Bone regeneration refers to a well-orchestrated and complicated physiological process of bone formation. This process is observed at the time of normal healing of fracture and is continuously remodeled throughout adulthood. The result of such an immensely complicated process of regeneration is the restoration of function and form of bones. Such problems with bones are ascribed to bone insufficiency. This complicated process, bone regeneration, involves constant remodeling of bone.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Acute Kidney Injury Treatment Market: Prerenal Acute Kidney Injury Segment Holds a Prominent Share

The global acute kidney injury treatment market was valued at US$ 1,351.70 Mn in 2018. The global acute kidney injury treatment market is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 7% from 2019 to 2027, according to a new report published by Transparency Market Research (TMR) , titled, 'Acute Kidney Injury Treatment Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2027'.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy