Biomedical Refrigerators and Freezers Market Report | Top Manufacturers Business Strategies Study

According to the report, the global veterinary teleradiology market was valued over US$ 213.04 Mn in 2020. The market is projected to expand at a high CAGR from 2021 to 2031. Veterinary teleradiology is an emerging clinical practice in animal health, which enables radiologists to interpret and analyse medical images to offer better diagnosis and treatment. Expansion of the pet animals industry, technological advancements, and rise in the number of the veterinarian radiologists and other professionals are projected to fuel the veterinary teleradiology market over the next few years. Veterinary teleradiology was introduced in the year 1990, and the practice is expanding, owing to the availability of broadband connections, image compression, and availability of economical PACS and DICOM software.

