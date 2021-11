IVD reagents are used in vitro diagnostic procedures for patient diagnosis, monitoring, and treatment. These products are intended for use in the examination of specimens that are taken from the human body. It may also be used in various instruments ranging from small, handheld tests to complex laboratory instruments. There are three types of in-vitro diagnostic reagents used that include chemical, bio-chemical and immune-chemical. Chemical reagent is the basic IVD reagent used which incorporates dyes, surfactants, buffers, and basic chemicals. Other reagents such as biochemical and immunochemical are complex and incorporate numerous steps and working components. These find applications in clinical chemistry and special chemistry testing laboratories. IVD reagents market is anticipated to witness higher-single digit growth over the forecast period.

