Advance Wound Care Market: Surge in prevalence of chronic injuries around the globe to drive the market

From 2019 to 2029, the global spinal fusion market would grow at a moderate pace. This would translate to a plethora of novel opportunities. These will also lead to players clamouring for tapping into the advantage that can accrue from these. Besides, market worth would also grow by a notable value. Some of the factors leading to growth in the market, as per TMR Research, are increase in numbers of aged population, increase in incidence of degenerative disc diseases and spinal injuries, and lowering costs of associated procedures. Additionally, it is worth noting here that technological advancement is also playing a positive role in the market.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO