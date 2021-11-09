Infusion Pump Software Market Size Estimated to Observe Significant Growth by 2031

Vial also known as phial or flacon, is a small plastic or a glass bottle or vessel. Vials are primarily used to store medication such as powders, liquids or capsules. In the past, vials were made of glass, but now, various plastic materials, including polypropylene are being used in manufacturing vials. Varieties of closed systems are used during the manufacturing of vials, including screw vials and crimp vials. In addition, plastic vials can have various other types of closure systems including flip-tops or snap caps. A vial can either be bottle shaped or can have a bottle-like shape with a neck. The volume that is defined by the neck of the vial is called the headspace.

