Infusion Pump Software Market Size Estimated to Observe Significant Growth by 2031

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report titled ‘Healthcare Information Systems Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026.’ According to the report, the global health care information systems market was valued at US$ 227,021.4 Mn in 2017 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2018 to 2026. Increase in government initiatives and increase in adoption of health care IT products by health care providers are expected to boost the global health care information systems market from 2018 to 2026. North America is anticipated to dominate the global market during the forecast period owing rise in collaborations between companies for technological advancements, increase in government initiatives, and rise in private and public funding in health care information technology companies. For instance, in January 2017, Royal Philips and Banner Health entered into a multi-year partnership to innovate and expand on their successful joint connected health care programs such as the Intensive Ambulatory Care (IAC) pilot and Telehealth programs.
