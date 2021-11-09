CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Infusion Pump Software Market Size Estimated to Observe Significant Growth by 2031

 5 days ago

The current generation of infusion pumps is current equipped with software to control the entire pumping mechanism, with the dual objective of safety and ease-of-use. From the elementary function of calculating the rate of infusion, the infusion pump software is programmed to compare that with the required and allowed dosing regimens,...

Bone Regeneration Materials Market Emerging Trends Study Report

Bone regeneration refers to a well-orchestrated and complicated physiological process of bone formation. This process is observed at the time of normal healing of fracture and is continuously remodeled throughout adulthood. The result of such an immensely complicated process of regeneration is the restoration of function and form of bones. Such problems with bones are ascribed to bone insufficiency. This complicated process, bone regeneration, involves constant remodeling of bone.
Digital Transformation in Healthcare Market - Key Opportunities and Forecast up to 2031

Global Digital Transformation in Healthcare Market: Snapshot. Surge in the adoption of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence across the healthcare sector and growing support by several government authorities for digitalization are some of the prime factors boosting the expansion of the global digital transformation in healthcare market during the forecast period of 2021 to 2031.
DNA Sequencing Market Study | Know the Post-Pandemic Scenario of the Market

Since the last decade, technologies and techniques for rapid sequencing of human genomes have made incredible strides. The advent of high-throughput sequencing technologies—sensors and tools—has opened up a vast area of research in human biology, human diseases, and treatment responses in animals. In particular, stakeholders in the DNA sequencing market with the help of newly-commercialized technologies have been able to unearth vast amount of information on genetic and genomic factors underlying diseases.
Industrial Hand Gloves Market 2021 reflects significant growth in the coming years, analyzed by conglomerate size, share, growth, and analysis

The Global Industrial Hand Gloves Market Report, with its in-depth industry analysis of the market, estimates the industry size bifurcated into segments and regions. The Market report covers the regional, global and country level analysis with an exhaustive insight of the overall development prospects in the market. Besides, it sheds light on comprehensive competitive landscape of global market. The study supplementary offers dashboard outline of the major players encompassing their fruitful marketing plans, recent developments, market contribution etc. in both historic and the present contexts.
Laboratory Isolators Market Report | How has COVID-19 affected the market?

Laboratory isolators are used to provide aseptic processing and accelerate microbiological control in the laboratory and other healthcare facilities. The range of use of lab isolators can be diversified through clinics, pharmaceutical industries, and other minority usage scopes. In addition, laboratory isolators also permit aseptic operations and sterility testing for laboratory processes through continuous contaminant removal processes. These isolators are also used in several healthcare facilities including pharmaceutical industries, clinics, laboratory, and research facilities.
Vials Market Survey Report | Latest Trends and Future Scope

Vial also known as phial or flacon, is a small plastic or a glass bottle or vessel. Vials are primarily used to store medication such as powders, liquids or capsules. In the past, vials were made of glass, but now, various plastic materials, including polypropylene are being used in manufacturing vials. Varieties of closed systems are used during the manufacturing of vials, including screw vials and crimp vials. In addition, plastic vials can have various other types of closure systems including flip-tops or snap caps. A vial can either be bottle shaped or can have a bottle-like shape with a neck. The volume that is defined by the neck of the vial is called the headspace.
Hospital Acquired Infection Treatment Market: Ventilator-Associated Pneumonia (VAP) Segment to Dominate Market

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report titled, ‘Hospital acquired infection treatment (HAI) Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2027’. According to the report, the global hospital acquired infection treatment (HAI) market was valued at US$ 31.0 Bn in 2018 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 2.5% from 2019 to 2027.
In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Reagent Market | Historical, Current and Projected Industry Size Study

IVD reagents are used in vitro diagnostic procedures for patient diagnosis, monitoring, and treatment. These products are intended for use in the examination of specimens that are taken from the human body. It may also be used in various instruments ranging from small, handheld tests to complex laboratory instruments. There are three types of in-vitro diagnostic reagents used that include chemical, bio-chemical and immune-chemical. Chemical reagent is the basic IVD reagent used which incorporates dyes, surfactants, buffers, and basic chemicals. Other reagents such as biochemical and immunochemical are complex and incorporate numerous steps and working components. These find applications in clinical chemistry and special chemistry testing laboratories. IVD reagents market is anticipated to witness higher-single digit growth over the forecast period.
Molecular Biology Enzymes and Kits & Reagents Market Trends, Share and Future Growth Analysis Report to 2029

The drive for molecular biology enzymes, kits and reagents, stems from steady strides being made in life sciences industry. Purified functional protein reagents is one of the cornerstones of emerging molecular biology techniques, shaping the demand trends of the consumables. The growing demand for cellular reagents in simplifying molecular biology techniques has also shaped the contours of the market. High-end computation tools have also helped drive the evolution of the molecular biology enzymes, kits and reagents market. Omics technology and systems biology are rising in attention, and they both share the common denominator in molecular biology. These have also propelled the demand for the enzymes, kits and reagents.
Hormone Replacement Therapy Market – Know the Growth Parameters Influencing the Industry

The global hormone replacement therapy market is projected to witness a substantial growth during the tenure of 2019 to 2029. The growth of the hormone replacement therapy market is attributed to growing demand improving healthcare infrastructure in various countries including U.S., India, and various other European countries. Moreover, the number of people suffering from hormonal disorder is also a crucial factor that is propelling the growth of global hormone replacement therapy market during the tenure of 2019 to 2029.
Cluster Headache Market - Exclusive Report on the Latest Trends and Opportunities in the Market

The cluster headache market is estimated to experience significant growth opportunities in the upcoming years. The increasing market growth has been on the back of the increasing cases of cluster headaches and rises in the expenditure to develop the healthcare infrastructure. In addition to this, a significant increase in the government initiatives and policies to provide funding for various pharmaceutical companies and research institute is likely to propel expansion avenues in the market.
Apoptosis Assay Market in 2021 - Detailed Analysis Report

In simple words, apoptosis assays refers to programmed cell deaths, which are able to regulate genetically cell ablation over the period of normal development. It is utilized for the purpose of elimination of unhealthy, unnecessary, and old cells sans any release of harmful materials into the adjoining areas. The morphological attributes of apoptotic cells comprise production of membrane-bound apoptotic bodies, cytoplasm contraction, and chromatin compaction. The growing importance the assay in biotechnology sector is expected to foster development of the global apoptosis assay market in the years to come.
Biomedical Refrigerators and Freezers Market Report | Top Manufacturers Business Strategies Study

Increasing research and development activities across several sectors such as healthcare have been propelling the growth of the biomedical refrigerators and freezers market. The rising demand for personalized medicine, organ transplants, blood transfusions, vaccines, and cellular therapies have led to a greater demand for biomedical refrigerators and freezers. On the contrary, the highly competitive nature of the market wherein several local players are offering products at competitive prices, along with the rising adoption of refurbished equipment, might slacken the growth of the market.
Collagen Peptide and Gelatin Market Size and Analysis by 2027

According to Transparency Market Research’s latest report on the global collagen peptide and gelatin market for the historical period 2017–2018 and forecast period 2019–2027, increase in commercialization of novel collagen-based drug delivery systems and rise in social awareness about personal well-being are projected to drive the global collagen peptide and gelatin market. According to the report, the global collagen peptide and gelatin market was valued at US$ 5,976.9 Mn in 2018 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2019 to 2027.
NAMSA Expands Minneapolis Preclinical Laboratory to Meet Industry Demand for MedTech Research and Development Solutions

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211111005326/en/. NAMSA, through its preclinical, interventional and surgical research services, provides medical device Sponsors a broad range of laboratory models and analysis tools, including state-of-the-art surgical instrumentation and catheterization labs, imaging capabilities and fully equipped surgical suites. With this expansion, the organization will increase capacity for early-stage feasibility studies and complex R&D investigations, while also adding additional surgical suites and catheterization laboratories.
Bioreactors and Fermenters Market | How has COVID-19 affected the market?

The epilepsy monitoring devices market has been estimated to grow at a significant speed in the forthcoming years. The increasing market has been driven by the rising awareness about neurodegenerative diseases, such as epilepsy. Further, increasing demand for continuous monitoring and growing incidence as well as the prevalence of epilepsy cases. In addition to this, increasing preference for ambulatory healthcare services and rising use of wearables are also anticipated to fuel expansion opportunities in the market.
Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Radiology Market Analysis and Opportunity Assessment up to 2031

Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Radiology Market: Evolution. Artificial intelligence (AI) tools and technologies have been making enormous impacts on various aspects of healthcare. The use of AI algorithms in medical image analysis field has made astounding progress. Particularly deep learning has made incessant inroads in in radiology practice. The major consumer proposition for companies in the AI in radiology market stems from the exceptional capabilities of AI tools in recognizing complex patterns in the imaging data.
Health Care Information Systems Market: Web based system segment is expected to account for a prominent market share in terms of revenue

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report titled ‘Healthcare Information Systems Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026.’ According to the report, the global health care information systems market was valued at US$ 227,021.4 Mn in 2017 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2018 to 2026. Increase in government initiatives and increase in adoption of health care IT products by health care providers are expected to boost the global health care information systems market from 2018 to 2026. North America is anticipated to dominate the global market during the forecast period owing rise in collaborations between companies for technological advancements, increase in government initiatives, and rise in private and public funding in health care information technology companies. For instance, in January 2017, Royal Philips and Banner Health entered into a multi-year partnership to innovate and expand on their successful joint connected health care programs such as the Intensive Ambulatory Care (IAC) pilot and Telehealth programs.
Immunohematology Market: Asia Pacific to Offer Lucrative Growth Opportunities to the Market

According to a new report published by Transparency Market Research (TMR) titled “Immunohematology Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2017–2025”, the global immunohematology market was valued at US$ 1,462.1 Mn in 2016 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2017 to 2025 to reach value of US$ 1,991.8 Mn by 2025. This report offers a thorough understanding of the immunohematology market across the globe, its key trends, drivers, restraints, and opportunities.
