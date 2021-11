Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices Market: Introduction. According to the report, the global intravascular ultrasound (IVUS) devices market was valued at US$ 600 Mn in 2020. It is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2021 to 2031. IVUS devices are used to assess vessel/lumen diameter and lesion length. It helps to determine the amount of plaque buildup in a vessel and its composition. It is further used to ensure that stents have been properly placed and fully deployed. Rise in the need of IVUS procedures during PCI procedures and increase in the adoption of IVUS systems in hospitals and diagnostic centers are key factors that are likely to drive the global intravascular ultrasound (IVUS) devices market during the forecast period.

