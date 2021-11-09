CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Watch families reunite at the airport after US lifts travel ban

CNN
CNN
 5 days ago

What’s happening in China...

edition.cnn.com

CNN

What Kyle Rittenhouse's tears reveal about America

Peniel E. Joseph is the Barbara Jordan Chair in ethics and political values and the founding director of the Center for the Study of Race and Democracy at the LBJ School of Public Affairs at the University of Texas at Austin, where he is also a professor of history. He is the author of "Stokely: A Life" and "The Sword and the Shield: The Revolutionary Lives of Malcolm X and Martin Luther King Jr." The views expressed here are his own. View more opinion articles on CNN.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CNN

Inflation, explained: Why prices keep going up and who's to blame

New York (CNN Business) — Confused about inflation? You're not alone. Inflation is, paradoxically, both incredibly simple to understand and absurdly complicated. Let's start with the simplest version: Inflation happens when prices broadly go up. That "broadly" is important: At any given time, the price of goods will fluctuate based...
BUSINESS
CNN

Gavan O'Herlihy, who played the oldest Cunningham son on 'Happy Days,' dies at 70

(CNN) — Actor Gavan O'Herlihy, best known for his brief role as the eldest Cunningham son on the sitcom "Happy Days," has died at the age of 70, his agent said. "He was a wonderful actor with a long and distinguished career in film, television and theatre and was respected as a man of directness, sincerity, and honesty," Michael Emptage told CNN.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Back to the US: After travel ban lifts, how new rules for British visitors work

Six hundred days after a presidential proclamation from Donald Trump closed off the US to British visitors, the ban on arrivals from the UK has been lifted – for fully vaccinated travellers only. A similar ban on arrivals from dozens of other countries has come to an end.President Joe Biden, who continued with the travel ban after taking office, said: “It is in the interests of the United States to move away from the country-by-country restrictions previously applied during the Covid-19 pandemic.”His administration has changed from a geographic policy – where travel from certain nations is banned – to one...
TRAVEL
uscannenbergmedia.com

International travel ban to be lifted

On November 8, foreigners who have been vaccinated or show proof of a recent negative COVID-19 test are welcome to enter the United States. Lifting the international travel ban will impact the lives of many USC students, especially international students. Jin Suh Yu has not seen her family in three...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KSAT 12

San Antonio family excited to welcome back loved one from Japan after international travel ban lifted

SAN ANTONIO – The U.S. hit a milestone in the pandemic this week. The international travel ban has ended, opening the doors to vaccinated tourists and family reunions. For the past 20 months, families have celebrated weddings, holidays, births and even somber occasions through a screen due to pandemic restrictions. However, more than a year and a half of uncertainty finally came to an end this week. On Nov. 8, the federal government announced the end of the international travel ban that began with China in February 2020.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
US lifts pandemic travel ban, opens doors to visitors

CHARLES DE GAULLE AIRPORT, France (AP) — The U.S. lifted restrictions Monday on travel from a long list of countries including Mexico, Canada and most of Europe, allowing tourists to make long-delayed trips and family members to reconnect with loved ones after more than a year and a half apart because of the pandemic.
TRAVEL
News On 6

US Lifts Most COVID-Linked Bans On Travelers From Abroad

The U.S. lifted restrictions Monday on non-essential travel from a long list of countries including Mexico, Canada and most of Europe, allowing tourists to make long-delayed trips and family members to reconnect with loved ones after more than a year and a half apart because of the pandemic. Starting Monday,...
U.S. POLITICS
Business Insider

I'm an evangelical pastor, and I biked 1,600 miles along the US-Mexico border. The only border crisis is America's disgusting treatment of migrants.

I biked 1,600 miles along the southern border and spoke with residents, immigrants, and border patrol. The narrative politicians and the media have spread about a crisis for border communities is false. The only crisis at the border is how the US is treating immigrants and asylum seekers. Doug Pagitt...
IMMIGRATION
techstartups.com

China’s High-Speed Rail, the world’s longest high-speed railway network, is now losing $24 million per day with a reported debt of $1.8 trillion

As you may recall, we wrote about China National Railway after it unveiled the world’s first high-speed train capable of a top speed of 600 kph (375 miles/hour). According to Reuters, the maximum speed makes the train which was self-developed by China and manufactured in the coastal city of Qingdao, the fastest ground vehicle globally.
TRAFFIC
CNN

Why you can't find the biggest brands at T.J. Maxx right now

New York (CNN Business) — Bummer for bargain hunters: It may be harder to snag designer clothes at T.J. Maxx, Burlington and Ross. These discount chains thrive when there is a glut of clothing in the market. They can scoop in and buy premium apparel and shoe brands' excess inventory for cheap — and then sell it to customers at bargain prices. The problem right now: There's very little unsold clothing sitting around.
APPAREL
CNN

Britney's battle was an enduring consequence of the cruelest celebrity gossip era. We should never let it happen again

(CNN) — It is human nature to gossip, to peer behind the gossamer curtain of secrecy separating the rich and famous from the common and curious. In the early 2000s, that age-old impulse reached a toxic nadir. There, in the corners of an internet that still felt novel and lawless, a new breed of bloggers redefined celebrity gossip and set in motion a ruthless media machine that chewed up and spat out any fresh-faced, high-heeled celebrity in its path.
CELEBRITIES
CNN

How to stay safe at a crowded concert or music festival

(CNN) — The Astroworld Festival tragedy has raised questions about crowd safety at large-scale concerts — and how to protect yourself if you find yourself in a crowd surge or stampede. In a perfect world, you shouldn't have to worry about safety at a concert or festival -- you're there...
MUSIC
CNN

Pandemic travel news: US borders open as more of Europe is rated 'very high' risk

(CNN) — After nearly 20 months of closed borders, the US finally opened to vaccinated international visitors on Monday, November 8. But transatlantic travel remains an ever changing landscape, with this week also seeing more European destinations added to the CDC's highest risk travel category. And as European Covid cases...
TRAVEL
CNN

CNN

