Woman training for marathon shot in hip in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — Alicia Nilo was running along Padden Parkway in Vancouver in the afternoon of October 21, part of her marathon training when she was shot. By coincidence, a law enforcement officer was nearby and was able to help her once they realized she was wounded.

Her mother, Jessie Nilo, is shocked by what happened to her 26-year-old daughter.

“You wouldn’t expect to be out doing some exercise on a little city trail and have something like this happen,” Jessie told KOIN 6 News. “She was just training and getting excited about the race. She was running and she felt a stabbing pain in her hip. And she looked down and the fabric was ripped and she had a wound. And she knew she had been shot.”

Alicia Nilo. seen in an undated photo, was shot while training for a marathon in Vancouver. November 8, 2021. (Sam Nilo)

She said the police who attended to her daughter “were in duck-and-cover mode because they didn’t know if there was an active shooter. It was pretty scary.”

Now she said Alicia, who was very active and involved in the arts community, is going to need to learn to walk again.

“She doesn’t have mobility. She’s had to get a walker and a wheelchair. It’s really painful for her to move,” Jessie said. “The bullet is still embedded in her hip.”

According to a GoFundMe Jessie set up to help her daughter, “surgeons found the bullet so deeply, intricately lodged that it cannot possibly be retrieved without causing major damage to her nerves and internal organs.”

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate but no one has yet been arrested. The Nilos want the community’s help in finding out who the shooter is.

“You kind of feel helpless,” Jessie said. “I guess that’s how I feel right now.”

