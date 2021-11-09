CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vancouver, WA

Woman training for marathon shot in hip in Vancouver

By Liz Burch
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D3dpy_0cqq0tyl00

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — Alicia Nilo was running along Padden Parkway in Vancouver in the afternoon of October 21, part of her marathon training when she was shot. By coincidence, a law enforcement officer was nearby and was able to help her once they realized she was wounded.

Her mother, Jessie Nilo, is shocked by what happened to her 26-year-old daughter.

“You wouldn’t expect to be out doing some exercise on a little city trail and have something like this happen,” Jessie told KOIN 6 News. “She was just training and getting excited about the race. She was running and she felt a stabbing pain in her hip. And she looked down and the fabric was ripped and she had a wound. And she knew she had been shot.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Eb4UL_0cqq0tyl00
Alicia Nilo. seen in an undated photo, was shot while training for a marathon in Vancouver. November 8, 2021. (Sam Nilo)

She said the police who attended to her daughter “were in duck-and-cover mode because they didn’t know if there was an active shooter. It was pretty scary.”

Now she said Alicia, who was very active and involved in the arts community, is going to need to learn to walk again.

“She doesn’t have mobility. She’s had to get a walker and a wheelchair. It’s really painful for her to move,” Jessie said. “The bullet is still embedded in her hip.”

According to a GoFundMe Jessie set up to help her daughter, “surgeons found the bullet so deeply, intricately lodged that it cannot possibly be retrieved without causing major damage to her nerves and internal organs.”

GoFundMe: Help Alicia Nilo after she was shot

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate but no one has yet been arrested. The Nilos want the community’s help in finding out who the shooter is.

“You kind of feel helpless,” Jessie said. “I guess that’s how I feel right now.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 6

Dynamo
4d ago

There was another shooting on Padden Parkway around the same time she was shot. They caught the guy. He was driving a Subaru. Could he have done this shooting as well?

Reply(1)
6
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Vancouver, WA
Sports
Local
Washington Sports
City
Vancouver, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Vancouver, WA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marathon#Weather
KOIN 6 News

Car thefts ‘rampant’ across Portland

Along with a record surge in gun violence and an uptick in homeless camps, Portland is fighting an uphill battle against property crimes, particularly car thefts. And while authorities say they could, in theory, recover stolen cars every single day, there simply aren't enough resources to do so.
PORTLAND, OR
KOIN 6 News

Hillsboro porch pirate suspects arrested

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Hillsboro police arrested two people suspected of stealing packages off of front porches, officers said. Just before 10:30 a.m., officers received a call about packages being stolen near 7957 SE Engelman St. Officers identified the suspects as 28-year-old James Kyle Gray and 32-year-old Luis Rafael Onsurez.  Police say multiple patrol officers assisted […]
HILLSBORO, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Vancouver, CA
NewsBreak
Sports
KOIN 6 News

Woman in Santiam River screams for help, rescued

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A woman was heard calling for help while trapped by a strong current in the Santiam River on Thursday, officials said. Workers from a Knife River facility called 911 and tried to throw the woman a flotation device from a bridge while waiting for authorities. On the scene, by First Bridge […]
STAYTON, OR
KOIN 6 News

Pandemic, budget cuts slows PPB recruiting

Before the COVID-19 pandemic and before City Council slashed the Portland police budget in June of 2020 – Sergeant Trevor Tyler said if you filled out an application to become a Portland police officer it would take anywhere from a year and a half to more than two years before you were fully-trained.
PORTLAND, OR
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy