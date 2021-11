Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte insists he is “happy” with the performance of the players in the game against Everton. According to BBC Sport, Antonio Conte has said that he is delighted with the performance of Tottenham Hotspur in the draw against Everton in the Premier League. His team were held to a 0-0 draw at Goodison Park in what was his first game as a Spurs manager.

