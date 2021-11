Just a reminder that the Center for Spiritual Care has two really special events coming up in just a few days. First is the opening and exhibition of Josh McMiller, a new face on the Vero art scene. Second is an evening destined to go down as one of the premiere literary events of the year, IRC Poet Laureate Sean Sexton and North Carolina Poet Laureate Cathy Bowers Smith reading from their new works. For details, check out the attachment. Thanks. Warren Obluck.

