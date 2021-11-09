CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homeless

Salvation Army hosting annual “Doing the most good” event for homeless

myarklamiss.com
 5 days ago

The Salvation Army is gearing up for...

www.myarklamiss.com

nbc24.com

Salvation Army accepting virtual applications for holiday assistance

TOLEDO, Ohio — For the second year, The Salvation Army opened virtual applications for holiday assistance. "It just allows families who are in need at Christmastime to sign up," explained Major Tom Duperree, area commander for The Salvation Army of Greater Toledo. "They can sign up to receive a gift card to Kroger and they can buy the items they want on their dinner table at Christmas. But then it also allows them to come through the toy shop and pick up toys for their children."
TOLEDO, OH
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Salvation Army bell-ringers needed

Volunteer bell-ringers are being sought for The Salvation Army’s annual Red Kettle campaign, which will kick off Nov. 12. The campaign will run through Dec. 24 at various Jacksonville locations, including County Market, Walmart, Walgreens, Midland Farm & Home Supply, and J.C. Penney. Sign-up can be done online at registertoring.com,...
JACKSONVILLE, IL
Anderson Herald Bulletin

Good Morning: Annual fall bazaar and vendor event set for Nov. 6

CHESTERFIELD — The Christian Women’s Fellowship of Chesterfield Christian Church will host its annual Fall Bazaar & Vendor Event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6 in the Fellowship Hall. Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Also, a chicken and noodle dinner will be...
CHESTERFIELD, IN
The State Journal

Salvation Army's overflow shelter for homeless people on 11th Street now open daily

For at least another winter, a makeshift overflow shelter for those experiencing homelessness is up and operating on 11th Street. For the third year in a row, the Salvation Army is operating an overflow shelter that's necessitated by the cold weather and the sizeable population of Springfield residents experiencing homelessness. That shelter opened again Saturday and will work with other shelters in the area to meet the growing need for those in need of emergency shelter.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
The Decatur Daily

Cyclists ride for good cause for Salvation Army

Cooler temperatures and an occasional drizzle didn't deter cyclists and volunteers from participating in the fifth annual Salvation Army Red Kettle Ride on Saturday, with many of them saying they wanted to support a worthwhile organization. All 33 riders that signed up for the rides of 30, 64 or 84...
DECATUR, AL
msuexponent.com

Help Center hosts seventh annual Run For Your Life event

Zombies, mummies and monsters running through the streets around campus may seem frightening to wake up to on the Saturday before Halloween. However, it has become an annual event in Bozeman for the last seven years. The biggest thing separating this host of monsters from the one you see in horror films is that they are running to save lives.
BOZEMAN, MT
shortgo.co

Walmart to host 4th Annual Shop with a Hero event December 11

Walmart Store 1315 on Dell Range Blvd. is hosting its 4th Annual Shop with a Hero event on Saturday, December 11, from 9 to 10 AM. Shop with a Hero provides local foster children the opportunity to create a holiday celebration for themselves and their families. Fifty foster children will receive a $100 gift card to purchase Christmas gifts for themselves and their families. Local volunteer heroes from the military, fire departments, and first responders come in uniform to assist these children in selecting gifts and the purchase process.
ADVOCACY
Williston Daily Herald

Salvation Army provides holiday assistance, gears up for annual bell ringing campaign

The Salvation Army gives back year round, but during the holidays the organization ramps up their campaigns, giving a boost to those who need it most. At Christmas time, the Salvation Army has two main assistance programs, the Christmas Food Box and the Angel Tree. The food box provides individuals and families. The box typically contains enough food for Christmas Day and a few days after, Salvation Army Captain Rachel Irvine explained, including cereal, meat and other shelf-stable items. For families, the food box pairs with the Angel Tree program, which helps provide gifts to area children.
WILLISTON, ND
The Oakland Press

Helping hands: Higher Hopes! to host Thanksgiving meal program in metro Detroit; Salvation Army and United Way seek volunteers

Higher Hopes! to host 8th annual Thanksgiving turkey meal program. For the 8th year, nonprofit Higher Hopes! plans to provide 1,000 Detroit area families with full Thanksgiving meals through its “1,000 Turkeys, 10,000 Smiles” program, according to a press release. The meal kits include a turkey, sides and dessert, with enough to feed 12 to 16 people.
DETROIT, MI
wamwamfm.com

Salvation Army Kicking Off Annual Campaign

The Salvation Army is officially launching their peer-to-peer and crowdfunding campaigns across Indiana today. The campaigns invite the public to take an active role in supporting the organization with both online fundraising efforts in addition to in person events. The Virtual Red Kettle Campaign has a goal of raising $250,000...
CHARITIES
WMDT.com

Salvation Army gives Halloween costumes to those in need

SALISBURY, Md. – The Salvation Army held a giveaway for free Halloween costumes for those who couldn’t afford to be a part of the spooky event. Nothing is scarier on Halloween than not having a costume, and the center thanks all those who donated clothing so they could make sure children could get all the candy they can.
SALISBURY, MD
KTSM

Hope Marches On: Salvation Army prepares for holiday season

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – With the resurgence of the pandemic these last six months, and the approach of the holidays, the Salvation Army is digging in for another challenging season of need. “With the resurgence of COVID-19, The Salvation Army is preparing for an increase of requests for service this holiday season,” said Major […]
EL PASO, TX
thereflector.com

Starting Grounds Church hosts its second annual trunk or treat event

The Starting Grounds Church in Battle Ground celebrated Halloween in a stylish way, as they hosted their second annual trunk or treat event on Oct. 31 where members of the church congregation and other volunteers decorated the trunk of their vehicles and offered candy. Lenci Larranaga, the children’s ministry director...
BATTLE GROUND, WA
WVNS

The Salvation Army gears up for annual Angel Tree program

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — There are countless ways to give back the next few months, and one organization is doing just that by holding an annual event focused on helping kids. The Salvation Army is gearing up to start its annual angel tree program. The angel tree gives people a chance to buy gifts for […]
ADVOCACY
Mysuncoast.com

Salvation Army seeking turkeys for annual Thanksgiving meal

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - On the first day of November, The Salvation Army is reminding Suncoast residents that there is still time to donate a frozen turkey or side dish for its annual dinner for the needy. Just like last year, this year’s traditional Thanksgiving dinner will have a COVID...
BRADENTON, FL

