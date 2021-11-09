Salvation Army hosting annual “Doing the most good” event for homeless

The Salvation Army gives back year round, but during the holidays the organization ramps up their campaigns, giving a boost to those who need it most. At Christmas time, the Salvation Army has two main assistance programs, the Christmas Food Box and the Angel Tree. The food box provides individuals and families. The box typically contains enough food for Christmas Day and a few days after, Salvation Army Captain Rachel Irvine explained, including cereal, meat and other shelf-stable items. For families, the food box pairs with the Angel Tree program, which helps provide gifts to area children.
