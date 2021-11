In the photo above, from the left, are Nash Nelson, Nick Fabrizio and Carter Russo, former teammates on Maple Grove football teams that were runners-up in the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Class D championship games in 2016 and 2017. Russo is currently playing for Alfred, Nelson is suiting up for Morrisville State and Fabrizio is playing for Hamilton. The photo was taken last month at the Alfred-Morrisville State game, which Alfred won, 21-16. Fabrizio’s season ended early when he suffered a broken wrist, but he attended the game to support his former teammates.

FOOTBALL ・ 4 DAYS AGO