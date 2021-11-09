CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento man killed in Southern California crash

By Jose Fabian
 5 days ago

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sacramento man died in Southern California when a car struck him Sunday night.

Cathedral City Police said he was hit on East Palm Canyon near Cree Road around 7:30 p.m. He received medical aid but died from his injuries.

Police identified him as 61-year-old Joseph Gonzalez.

The crash is still under investigation and it’s not yet known if drugs or alcohol were involved.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

