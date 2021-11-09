Sacramento man killed in Southern California crash

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sacramento man died in Southern California when a car struck him Sunday night.

Cathedral City Police said he was hit on East Palm Canyon near Cree Road around 7:30 p.m. He received medical aid but died from his injuries.

Police identified him as 61-year-old Joseph Gonzalez.

The crash is still under investigation and it’s not yet known if drugs or alcohol were involved.

