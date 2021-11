A $14 million dollar grant from the National Science Foundation is coming to the University of Kentucky to enhance its heritage science program. Heritage science is described as the interdisciplinary domain of scientific study of cultural or natural heritage. Principal Investigator Brent Seales said much of the grant funding will go to pay for equipment. Seales noted the mobile set can be used for research on materials not suitable for removal and transporting to a lab. “If you have stuff you can bring to the lab, then you use the bench kit, because the bench is the stuff that’s going to be high dollar, high precision in its own fixed eco-system,” said Seales.

