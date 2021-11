Penn Medicine has been awarded a $9.5 million grant from the Warren Alpert Foundation to continue its efforts to increase diversity in genetic counseling, a field that, despite impressive leaps forward in genetic knowledge, lacks a diverse workforce. The Alliance to Increase Diversity in Genetic Counseling grant will support 40 underrepresented students in five genetic counseling programs in the northeastern U.S. over five years to expand all dimensions of diversity. The Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania’s master of science in genetic counseling program will lead this effort, joined by participating genetic counseling master’s degree programs at Boston University School of Medicine; Rutgers University, the State University of New Jersey; Sarah Lawrence College; and the University of Maryland School of Medicine. Ten students will be selected yearly to receive full tuition support and a cost of living stipend.

PENN, PA ・ 5 DAYS AGO