Fungus Topic Of Presentation In Findley Lake

Did you know that the history of power boats on Chautauqua Lake extends back well over a century? While there were relatively few such privately owned boats during the early years compared to what we see on the water today, some did exist, with the larger boats being owned by people with the financial means to buy and maintain them. One such notable luxury yacht was the “Onosee”, a 62-foot, wood, gasoline-powered launch built in Detroit around 1901 and owned by Frank E. Gifford. Mr. Gifford’s wife Josephine, daughter of former New York Governor Reuben E. Fenton, had purchased the boat for a price of $8,000 as a birthday gift for him. It was kept docked at the Gifford family’s summer home at Long Point. During much of his career, Mr. Gifford was president of the First National Bank of Jamestown and he commuted daily to work during the summer months on the lake in the Onosee, traveling to the boat landing which was the navigational terminus on the Chadakoin River in Jamestown, now known as McCrea Point Park. For many years, the yacht was piloted by Capt. Martin W. Colby along with has crew member and engineer Carl Carlson, who also doubled as Mr. Gifford’s chauffeur, driving him to and from work at the bank in downtown Jamestown in an automobile kept at the boat landing.

