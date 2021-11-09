CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

Fungus Topic Of Presentation In Findley Lake

Post-Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFINDLEY LAKE — Everybody knows there are fungus among us, but very few realize that fungi are beneath every step we take. Those who attended “The Fungus Among Us,” a presentation by Michele Varner, sponsored by Community Connections at Findley Lake last month were astounded to learn how important fungi are...

www.post-journal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Dallas News

Honey fungus could be a sign of a distressed tree, but it’s treatable

An interesting amber-colored mushroom is showing up in many gardens. It’s actually kind of pretty, but it’s scaring some folks, especially when tree care companies and arborists report that it is deadly and killing their trees. Some gardeners are asking if it is a sign of soil problems needing treatment. Others are asking if their trees are dying.
GARDENING
thesuffieldobserver.com

Northern Tooth Fungus

I call it procrastination month as everything I had planned on doing since the migratory birds arrived in April I have put off to November. And suddenly it’s upon us. I don’t feel like doing anything that I said I would do, but isn’t that what procrastination is all about? Turning the calendar page from glorious October can be disheartening, especially as we think about being shut in as the cold weather arrives. We might not exactly embrace November, but it has its merits. Even though we are cooped up, when we do get out, the world is really opened up. We can see forever in the woods, peering off the sides of the trail at the New England landscape unveiled. Stone walls, which were shrouded in greenery during the summer, appear near the trail. Old, dilapidated cars peek out from their bittersweet hiding places on the edges of tobacco fields, and on a smaller scale, fungus is decorating our landscape.
WILDLIFE
toledocitypaper.com

Great Lakes Museum presents exhibit on pre-Revolutionary disaster

On October 18, 1764, a British colonel named John Bradstreet was sailing Lake Erie with 60 boats and 9 canoes, returning from an effort to reinforce Fort Detroit. Finding the nighttime sailing too treacherous, the flotilla traveled to a swale near Rocky River. A sudden surge wave caused serious damage to 25 of the boats, meaning the group had to camp for three days to repair, and some of the party would be forced to travel the remaining way by land. The incident has since been given the name Bradstreet’s Disaster.
MUSEUMS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fungus#Fruit#Fungi#Animals#Community Connections#Mycelium
voiceofalexandria.com

When bringing plants indoors for the winter, beware of hitchhiking fungus gnats

ALEXANDRIA, MN (November 10, 2021)-With the cold weather setting in, my houseplants have all returned inside and are snug in their winter locations. A few days before they came in, I closely examined them for visible pests, such as aphids or scale, which like to hide under leaves or in leaf-stem intersections. My houseplants were pest free, due to the dry summer. However, there is one obnoxious hitchhiker I did not detect until the plants came inside—the fungus gnat. These gnats thrive in moist soil and love potted houseplants. You will know you have them when you see very tiny delicate, grayish or black, mosquito-like flies (1/8 inch-long) flying around your plants, especially when you are watering them. Fungus gnat larvae usually are located in the top 2 to 3 inches of the soil, depending on moisture level, and primarily feed on plant roots, fungi, and decaying plant matter.
ANIMALS
Jamestown Sun

Dakota Gardener: houseplant fungus gnat woes

After a long summer of vegetable and flower gardening, we turn our attention indoors. Houseplants are a wonderful way to experience a touch of nature as we transition to the winter season. However, houseplants are not without challenges. One of the most common problems for plant parents are insects. At...
GARDENING
Morning Journal

Wellington: Findley State Park welcomes visitors for fall

As Autumn blooms, hikers will flock back toward Findley State Park as the birds head south for winter. The Findley State Park, which the Ohio Department of Natural Resources oversees, contains over 800 acres of water, trails, outdoor entertainment sports and more. Hikers and mountain bikers regularly use the park’s...
WELLINGTON, OH
Portland Tribune

Pandemic cancels this year's Festival of the Fungus

Organizers said the advanced planning required for the event would be difficult with evolving safety guidelines. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Estacada Festival of the Fungus will not take place this year. Organizers said the advanced planning required for the event would be difficult with evolving safety guidelines for...
ESTACADA, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
recordargusnews.com

SANDY LAKE IOOF LODGE PRESENTS TWO $500 HAROLD MCQUISTON SCHOLARSHIP

SANDY LAKE — Sandy Lake Lodge 573 of Independent Order of Odd Fellows recently presented Isabilla Willetts (seated, left) and Owen Miller (seated, right), two students from the Mercer County Career Center, each with a $500 Harold McQuiston Scholarship. During the meeting, the IOOF members explained the Independent Order of Odd Fellows, including what the group did in the past […]
SANDY LAKE, PA
Post-Journal

Area Woman Presents At Equine Conference

Dawn Samuelson, executive director and founder of the National Equine Institute of Growth Through Healing Inc. (N.E.I.G.H) recently presented to those attending the Equine Affaire in West Springfield, Mass., at the Eastern States Exposition Center. Samuelson is a mental health specialist with a focus on post-traumatic growth, equine behavior and...
ANIMALS
Outsider.com

Rarest Mammal in North America Turns Up in Colorado Homeowner’s Garage

A Colorado homeowner stumbled onto something they probably never thought they would find in their own garage. In fact, what he stumbled onto was the rarest mammal in North America. A black-footed ferret. Yes, you read that right, Outsiders, the black-footed ferret is the rarest mammal in the entirety of North America and one of them was having a good ole’ time in a Colorado garage.
COLORADO STATE
signalscv.com

Residents attend ‘Santa Clarita River Lake’ presentation

During a presentation in the Main Theater in Newhall on Wednesday, Santa Clarita residents heard one community member’s idea on how to combat the California drought through a major feat of civil engineering at the heart of the city. Standing before roughly 20 people on the Main Street stage, Santa...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
themaconcountynews.com

Fate of American Chestnut topic of discussion

In 1904, a blight began killing the American chestnuts. The blight, which is a plant disease caused by the fungus Cryphonectria parasitica was accidentally imported from Asia. These trees were considered the giants of the forest, sometimes reaching a height of more than 100 feet tall with trunk diameters often well over 10 feet. It is a tree that not only thrived in the Appalachian mountains, but that was also a source of food for the Cherokee. Chestnuts were roasted and then ground into flour for cakes and breads and also stewed into puddings and soups.
AGRICULTURE
Post-Journal

The ‘Onosee’ — Early Luxury on Chautauqua Lake

Did you know that the history of power boats on Chautauqua Lake extends back well over a century? While there were relatively few such privately owned boats during the early years compared to what we see on the water today, some did exist, with the larger boats being owned by people with the financial means to buy and maintain them. One such notable luxury yacht was the “Onosee”, a 62-foot, wood, gasoline-powered launch built in Detroit around 1901 and owned by Frank E. Gifford. Mr. Gifford’s wife Josephine, daughter of former New York Governor Reuben E. Fenton, had purchased the boat for a price of $8,000 as a birthday gift for him. It was kept docked at the Gifford family’s summer home at Long Point. During much of his career, Mr. Gifford was president of the First National Bank of Jamestown and he commuted daily to work during the summer months on the lake in the Onosee, traveling to the boat landing which was the navigational terminus on the Chadakoin River in Jamestown, now known as McCrea Point Park. For many years, the yacht was piloted by Capt. Martin W. Colby along with has crew member and engineer Carl Carlson, who also doubled as Mr. Gifford’s chauffeur, driving him to and from work at the bank in downtown Jamestown in an automobile kept at the boat landing.
CHAUTAUQUA, NY
chuh.org

Lake Erie Ink Presents 'Lovelines,' November 20

Nov. 10, 2021 -- Join Lake Erie Ink as they explore stories of family and community with the Cleveland Association of Black Storytellers on Saturday, November 20, 2021. Participants will hear stories, see a storytelling performance, and learn new ways to tell their own stories. This program will be held at the Dunham Tavern Museum (6709 Euclid Ave., Cleveland, Ohio, 44103).
CLEVELAND, OH
Post-Journal

Are We Looking At An Old-Fashioned Winter?

Every year, about this time, people start talking about what the Farmer’s Almanac prediction is for winter. Will it be colder than normal, will there be more snow than usual, etc.?. The past few winters have, in my view, been relatively easy ones. Could it be due to global warming?...
ENVIRONMENT
York Dispatch Online

Restaurant stored marinated meat on the floor: Food inspections

The state Department of Agriculture conducts annual inspections of food-serving businesses to ensure public safety and safe food-handling practices. Schools are inspected twice per year, according to the Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratories. Whether an establishment is considered compliant or non-compliant is the discretion of the inspector. There are,...
FOOD SAFETY
bestfriends.org

There’s a fungus among us and it’s OK

Cats with ringworm come from shelters to Best Friends Animal Sanctuary for treatment. Ringworm: It sounds scary. Right? But this common fungal infection (that’s right, it’s not a worm at all) isn’t much different from athlete’s foot, which a person can catch in a public locker room. Typically, the infection causes circular patches of hair loss and crusty skin, hence its name. It’s easily transmitted between animals and people, though it’s also highly treatable and will even cure itself over time.
ANIMALS
Post-Journal

Church To Present Renaissance Trio

First Presbyterian Church of Jamestown will present its renaissance trio, Ars nova antiqua, featuring Melanie Gritters, Caroline Whitehead and David Horne, with Maximilian Hagel, tenor, in recital. Hagel will be performing art songs with David Horne at the piano. The recital is at 4 p.m. Sunday in the chapel at 509 Prendergast Ave., Jamestown. The public are cordially invited to attend. Admission is free of charge. Hagel is a student at JCC studying audio production and studying voice with David Horne. Gritters and Whitehead are longtime fixtures of vocal and choral music in Jamestown.
JAMESTOWN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy