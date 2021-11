It’s hard to ignore the fact that Calgary’s Kaiya Gamble is just 14-years-old, but upon first listen to her new single, “I’m in It”, you know that she is well beyond her years when it comes to her craft. Kaiya’s also nailed it when it comes to perfecting her live show, including alongside musical vets Brett Kissel and Paul Brandt, continuing to write & record even more new music, and sharing her talents to help uplift those in their times of need, albeit virtually at this time.

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO