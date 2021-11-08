What Is Commercial Liability Auto Insurance?

Pressure washing companies provide much needed services in a variety of ways. Many pressure washers operate mobile units so they can take their services directly to a customer. Pressure washing companies might specialize in servicing specific types of customers, such as cleaning Recreational Vehicles, commercial trucks, construction equipment, buildings, or streets and surfaces. Other pressure washing companies offer their services to anyone who needs them, and they may have a stationary service bay as well as a mobile unit. As you can see, this type of business is quite dynamic and as such, it is open to any number of potential risks each day. If you own a pressure washing company, you can protect it from many of those risks with pressure washers general liability insurance.

