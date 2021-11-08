CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Cruise Ship Review: Marella Discovery

By Nick Dalton
thetravelmagazine.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re looking for a classy ship that has all the comforts of cruising without the outlandish attractions of some modern vessels, this is for you. Marella Discovery started life as Royal Caribbean’s Splendour of the Seas and moved across when ships got bigger and brasher. As such she’s got style,...

www.thetravelmagazine.net

Comments / 0

Related
cruisehive.com

MSC Cruises on Track With 13 Ships Back in Service

With the 13th cruise ship now operational, MSC Cruises is well underway to have its entire fleet sailing around the world by next year. MSC Fantasia departed Genoa, Italy, on November 7, which marked the beginning of her winter Mediterranean season. It is a busy month for the cruise line,...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
The Independent

There were 1,359 Covid cases on US cruise ships this summer

There were 1,359 cases of Covid-19 on cruise ships this summer, according to figures from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).The CDC figures, from the institution’s update to its Conditional Sailing Order, show laboratory-confirmed cases reported on cruises sailing from the US between 26 June and 21 October 2021.Of the 1,359 cases reported, 49 required hospitalization and 38 called for a medical evacuation from the cruise concerned.According to the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA), around 600,000 passengers sailed from US ports in the four months recorded.Despite strict testing and vaccine requirements with most cruise lines, the CDC...
PUBLIC HEALTH
cruiseindustrynews.com

Keel Laid for Emerald Cruises’ New Ship, Sakara

The keel-laying ceremony for the newest yacht in the Emerald Cruises fleet – the Emerald Sakara – was held at the Ha Long Shipyard in Ha Long Bay, Vietnam on Oct. 27. The Sakara is the sister yacht to the soon-to-launch Emerald Azzurra and the second ocean-going ship in the Emerald Yacht Cruises fleet.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
TravelPulse

Royal Caribbean Takes Delivery Of World’s Largest Cruise Ship

Royal Caribbean got an early Christmas present with the delivery of its newest ship, the 236,857 gross ton, 1,188 feet long, 6,988-passenger Wonder of the Seas. It’s the fifth Oasis Class cruise ship for Royal Caribbean, with at least one more to come, and it seizes the title of ‘world’s largest cruise ship’ from fleet-mate Symphony of the Seas.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cruise Ships#Tui Cruises#Cruise Ship Review#Royal Caribbean#Glass House#Brits
TravelPulse

Celebrity Cruises Returns Two More Luxury Ships To Sailing

Celebrity Cruises today announced that two more of its vessels have returned to service, sailing once again to ‘Journey WonderFULL’ after last year’s global cruising shutdown. With this week’s re-launch of Celebrity Reflection and Celebrity Constellation, 10 of the 14 cruise ships comprising Celebrity’s new-luxury fleet have now resumed sailing in 2021, following a 15-month-long pause.
TravelPulse

Central Holidays Reveals Newest Ultra-Luxe Nile River Cruise Ship

Central Holidays has just announced the debut of its newest five-star cruise ship, the HS Nebu, which stands to raise the bar when it comes to Nile River cruising. Nebu’s addition to the Central Holidays fleet raises its number to 11 total vessels. The new, ultra-luxe, river cruise ship was...
TRAVEL
cruiseindustrynews.com

230 Cruise Ships to Sail in November, Capacity Up 11.2%

Cruise capacity is up 11.2 percent in November based on just over 390,000 berths back in service for 64 brands and 230 cruise ships, up from 206 ships in October, according to the latest Cruise Ships in Service Report by Cruise Industry News. The ships are an average size of...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Cars
cruisehive.com

World’s Largest Cruise Ship Departs Shipyard for Final Touches

The biggest cruise ship in the world, Wonder of the Seas is setting sail from the shipyard for the final time, her home for the past two- and a half years. The Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in Saint-Nazaire has completed the majority of construction, and the vessel is heading to Marseille, where a few finishing touches will be applied.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
sflcn.com

Viking Orion Cruise Ship Calls At St. Thomas

Arrival marks continued return of cruise business to the Territory. [St. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands] – The Viking Orion cruise ship is scheduled to stop in St. Thomas on Sunday. The Orion will dock at The West Indian Company Limited (WICO) port at 7:30 a.m. as part of its 15-day “West Indies Treasures” cruise, which stops in nine destinations.
stjohnsource.com

Photo Essay: Cruise Ships Return to Frederiksted After a Long Hiatus

Back-to-back cruise ship visits to the west end of St. Croix were noticed by cautiously optimistic Crucians near and far as the ships’ massive profiles rose higher than many local building. Giant vans waited to transport many of the passengers to island tours while local taxis waited for stray fares, but the atmosphere at Frederiksted’s Buddhoe Park was festive with music and vendor kiosks.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
cruzely.com

Will Kids Under 12 Require Vaccines to Sail on Cruise Ships?

As cruises return to sailing, they’ve done so with the COVID-19 vaccine as a cornerstone of health and safety. In fact, major cruise lines require passengers 12 years and older (who have been eligible for the shot for months) to be vaccinated to sail. Where the lines differ is how they handle non-vaccinated passengers.
PUBLIC HEALTH
cruisehive.com

12th MSC Cruise Ship Restarts Operations With Cruises From Brazil

After being absent from the continent for almost two years, cruises have resumed from South America. MSC Preziosa set sail from the Brazilian port of Santos before the weekend for a 3-night voyage. MSC Cruises, which traditionally has had a strong presence in the region, plans to have multiple ships...
cruiseindustrynews.com

November 2021 Cruise Ship Orderbook Update

The global cruise ship orderbook continues to show strength, with 91 new ships on order over the next six years, with just under 200,000 berths set to enter the cruise industry representing $57.1 billion, according to Cruise Industry News data. [Download the latest Global Cruise Ship Orderbook by Cruise Industry...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
cruisehive.com

Second Edge-Class Celebrity Cruise Ship Officially Named

The newest Celebrity cruise ship, Celebrity Apex, which just started sailing from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, has been officially named onboard in a traditional naming ceremony. In a ceremony onboard the new Celebrity Apex, the vessel was finally christened as the ship sailed away from her new homeport in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Architectural Digest

A New Megaproject in Istanbul Features an Underground Cruise Ship Port

The next big idea in urbanism may be right under architects’ noses, as demonstrated by a just-completed urban renewal in Istanbul. On paper, Galataport has many of the features of everyday megaprojects: 400,000 square meters of construction, 250 retail units, enough parking for 2,400 vehicles, a 177-room Peninsula hotel, a Renzo Piano–designed museum, a Salt Bae restaurant, and 1.2 kilometers of new coastline that renovated a section of town inaccessible to the public for 200 years—all bundled in a $1.7 billion price tag. On paper, it’s Turkish Canary Wharf or Hudson Yards or whatever other Pudongulous eyesore. But the reality is that Galataport has transcended megaproject design by embracing an about-face on pomp. It’s the world’s first underground cruise ship port, projecting 15,000 passengers a day and 25 million annual visitors.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cruiseradio.net

You Can Take This 111-Night World Cruise for $21,000

‘Tis the season for announcing world cruises! Princess Cruises has revealed details on its 2024 World Cruise, which will visit 51 destinations in 27 countries across six continents. The sailing will take place aboard the line’s largest ship to sail a world cruise — Island Princess. It will be 111...
LIFESTYLE
cruiseradio.net

New Celebrity Cruises Ship Christened at Port Everglades

Celebrity Cruises’ newest ship has officially been christened and named. Celebrity Apex was the center of the excitement in Fort Lauderdale this evening as she kicked off her inaugural Caribbean season. The festivities included the naming ceremony led by the vessel’s godmother, Reshma Saujani — founder of the non-profit Girls Who Code and author of the bestselling book “Brave, Not Perfect.”
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Travel Weekly

Variety Cruises aims to build 60-ship eco-fleet

Variety Cruises’ boss has vowed to take a 1% share of the world’s cruise market by 2050 with a 60-boat fleet. The Greek line currently operates eight boats, but chief executive Filippos Venetopoulos has ambitious plans to add 52 vessels over the next eight years and achieve carbon neutrality. He...
INDUSTRY
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Port Antonio Welcomes First Cruise Ship As Industry Reopens

Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism Hon. Edmund Bartlett, says the call by European luxury boutique vessel “The World” on the Ken Wright Pier, Port Antonio, Portland, on Sunday (November 7) is a sure sign that “cruise shipping is on its way back.”. Mr. Bartlett, who is back in the island following...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy