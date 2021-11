PHILADELPHIA — A jug and some numbered balls could decide a deadlocked council election in a rural Pennsylvania town’s council race, and that’s perfectly normal. As election season winds down and candidates in tight races slowly concede or demand recounts, there’s at least one rare race in the commonwealth that’s tied with no votes left to count. It’s happening in Ridgway, a borough of 3,700 in rural Elk County, where Republican Brent Kemmer and Democrat Joe Gasbarre wound up with 525 votes apiece, according to the Ridgway Record.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO