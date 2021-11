It’s official: former IZ*ONE member An Yu Jin will be in Starship Entertainment’s upcoming girl group IVE!. Earlier this year, Starship Entertainment announced that they were planning to debut a new girl group sometime in the second half of 2021. However, they declined to confirm at the time whether IZ*ONE’s Jang Won Young and An Yu Jin would be part of the lineup for the group, which has since been revealed to be named IVE.

WORLD ・ 11 DAYS AGO