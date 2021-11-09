CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
both feet en th infinite

By Hubert Adjei-Kontoh
 5 days ago
In their work as Model Home, NappyNappa and Patrick Cain blur the line between affirmation and destruction. NappyNappa is a maker of koans, embracing cryptic lines and repeated ululations in his solo work as a rapper and as MC of the group. Cain lays down sheets of metallic whirs, providing a...

Stereogum

City Girls – "Scared"

We last heard from City Girls, the ruthlessly blank-faced Miami duo, when they released their sample-heavy electro jam “Twerkulator” this past summer. That song did OK, but it sadly did not result in the members of Kraftwerk getting writing credits on a massive global hit. But City Girls members Yung Miami and JT have kept up their busy guest-appearance schedule; JT, for instance, is on Summer Walker’s recent hit “Ex For A Reason.” And today, City Girls are back with a new song that sounds nothing like “Twerkulator.”
Pitchfork

Adele Previews New Song "Hold On": Listen

Adele has previewed another new song titled “Hold On,” the second song from her forthcoming album 30. It appears in a new holiday-themed ad for Amazon. Check it out below. The singer officially announced her return earlier this fall, following some cryptic signage. She released 30’s first single “Easy on Me” not long after, and more recently revealed the album’s full track list. A concert special titled One Night Only, featuring an interview with Oprah Winfrey, airs on CBS a few days before the record’s arrival on November 19.
Pitchfork

Listen to Staysie Atoms' "SHEESH": The Ones

Staysie Atoms masters the potential of a cramped space on her latest track, “SHEESH.” Bookended by cartoonish race car sound effects, “SHEESH” speeds along recklessly, embodying the Memphis rapper’s chaotic energy. Over production that sounds like the pitched-up soundtrack to an underwater Donkey Kong level, Staysie deals out boasts and promises with ease. “We can do this shit no problem,” she raps dismissively, displaying an untouchable level of cool. By matching a sly disposition with raps that leave you shaking your head at every turn, Staysie draws you into her world with a dynamic magnetism.
weallwantsomeone.org

The Infinite Daisy Chains

The Infinite Daisy Chains, the Washington, D.C.-based husband and wife duo of Ian Dandridge and Kristina Westernik-Dandridge, recently released their new EP Between You and Me. We previously shared EP single “Hope You Grow” and today we return with another highlight “Paper Tigers.”. It’s an expansive dreamy indie rock and...
Madlib
Khan Jamal
Pitchfork

Beyoncé Shares New Song "Be Alive": Listen

Beyoncé has released “Be Alive,” her song from the new film King Richard. The biopic centers around Richard Williams—father of Venus and Serena. The song had been previewed in the trailer for the film, which stars Will Smith and is out November 19. Listen to “Be Alive” in full below.
Variety

Jack White to Release Two New Albums in 2022: 'Fear of the Dawn' and 'Entering Heaven Alive'

Jack White has announced the upcoming release of two new albums next year —his first new full-length collections in over four years. “Fear of the Dawn” will arrive on April 8 and “Entering Heaven Alive” will follow on July 22. White has also unveiled the video for his latest song “Taking Me Back,” which you can see below.   Further details on the albums — apart from vinyl-release information, which isn’t surprising from White, a notorious vinyl obsessive — were scant, although the titles and cover artwork are certainly glooming and reflect a theme of mortality. In addition to the standard black vinyl version...
Pitchfork

Elephant in the Room

Mick Jenkins has spent his career holding a mirror to America and delving into the furthest corners of his soul. The loquacious Chicago rapper is fiercely ambitious when it comes to the album as an art form. We’re talking about a man who tried to define the meaning of love on The Healing Component, walk the path of Gil Scott-Heron on the intensely personal Pieces of a Man, and submerge himself into the conceptual depths of The Water(s). On his latest album, Elephant in the Room, Jenkins ditches the epic scope and thematic cohesion of those projects for something shorter and more scattered. By and large, he sticks to what has worked in the past: soft beats, jerky raps, intimate writing, and big-picture examination.
Pitchfork

"The Only Heartbreaker"

Ever the harbinger of love’s decay, Mitski chokes through a self-created inferno on “The Only Heartbreaker.” Though she’s waxed melancholic on love and loss before, the second single from her upcoming sixth studio album veers away from subdued indie rock and into full-fledged frenzy, recalling the exuberant synth-pop of the 1980s as Mitski implicates herself in the inevitable unraveling of a toxic relationship. Detonating the restraint of previous single “Working for the Knife,” she rises from the ash only to succumb to a dense array of video game-like instrumentals. The video reflects Mitski’s consumption by her own guilt: Everything she touches lights ablaze. “I’ll be the only heartbreaker,” she wails, alone in a vast expanse of pyromanic destruction, her limbs contorting to the beat through the will of some unknowable force.
Pitchfork

Mitski Announces New Album Laurel Hell, Shares New Song "The Only Heartbreaker": Listen

Mitski is back. Today, she’s announced her new album Laurel Hell, which is out February 4 via Dead Oceans. The album was recorded with her longtime producer Patrick Hyland. It includes the previously shared single “Working for the Knife,” plus a new song released today called “The Only Heartbreaker.” The track, co-written with Semisonic’s Dan Wilson, is accompanied by a music video co-directed by Maegan Houang and Jeff Desom. Watch it below.
Pitchfork

Watch Jenny Hval's Video for New Song "Jupiter"

Jenny Hval has shared a new song called “Jupiter,” her first single for 4AD. It arrives with a video by Zia Anger, who directed Hval’s visual for “Accident.” Check it out below, along with a string of tour dates for next spring. Hval shared a statement about “Jupiter”:. When I...
Pitchfork

Moor Mother Shares New Song "Afro Pick Eve" With Beans: Listen

Moor Mother is the latest artist to share a song for this year’s Adult Swim Singles series. This one’s called “Afro Pick Eve,” and it’s a collaboration with underground rapper Beans. It’s a sound collage featuring production by Olof Melander. Give it a listen below. Earlier this year, Moor Mother...
Pitchfork

9 Airs

There’s a distinctly pastoral tinge to Leif Knowles’ music: an air of dewy grass, verdant clearings, mist burning off of rolling hills. Though mostly created with synthesizers, Leif’s records are imbued with the sounds of rainfall, birdsong, and wind chimes. Even some of his synthetic elements suggest natural phenomena: Hissing white noise swishes like reeds; bass tones cleave the air as forcefully and unexpectedly as thunderclaps. Some of these atmospheric qualities are undoubtedly linked to the Bristol-based musician’s many years as a resident at Wales’ Freerotation festival, where DJs spin avant-garde dance music to an intimate crowd gathered on the grounds of Baskerville Hall, a historic manor house nestled between fields and woodlands.
Pitchfork

Clams Casino Announces Project, Shares New Song "Water Theme 2": Listen

Clams Casino has announced the new instrumental project Winter Flower, which he’ll release on November 17. Today, the producer has released the project’s first offering “Water Theme 2.” Hear it below. Winter Flower is Clams Casino’s first full-length release since 2019’s Moon Trip Radio. Last year, he compiled some of...
Pitchfork

Thundercat Announces The Golden Age of Apocalypse Deluxe Vinyl Reissue

Thundercat’s debut album The Golden Age of Apocalypse is getting a 10th anniversary deluxe vinyl reissue. The expanded new release is out for Record Store Day Black Friday (November 26) via Brainfeeder. The translucent red vinyl comes in a shiny gold sleeve with a Thundercat logo hologram sticker and gold rainbow holofoil detail. It also comes with two bonus tracks “$200 TB” and “Daylight (Reprise).” Find a product shot below.
Pitchfork

Empath Announce New Album Visitor, Share Video for New Song: Watch

Philadelphia’s Empath have announced that their new album Visitor is out February 11 via Fat Possum. The news of their Active Listening: Night on Earth follow-up arrives with a new single called “Diamond Eyelids,” which comes with a new music video directed by Halle Ballard. Find it below. “This song...
Pitchfork

M.I.A. Shares Video for New Song "Babylon"

M.I.A. has shared the music video for new track called “Babylon.” It’s available in full at ohmni.com; find a preview below. The arrival of “Babylon” coincides with the auction of M.I.A.’s 2010 Vicki Leekx mixtape as a non-fungible token (NFT). “Babylon,” written by M.I.A. and produced by M.I.A. and Troy Baker Switch, is also available as an NFT.
