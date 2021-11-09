both feet en th infinite

Ever the harbinger of love’s decay, Mitski chokes through a self-created inferno on “The Only Heartbreaker.” Though she’s waxed melancholic on love and loss before, the second single from her upcoming sixth studio album veers away from subdued indie rock and into full-fledged frenzy, recalling the exuberant synth-pop of the 1980s as Mitski implicates herself in the inevitable unraveling of a toxic relationship. Detonating the restraint of previous single “Working for the Knife,” she rises from the ash only to succumb to a dense array of video game-like instrumentals. The video reflects Mitski’s consumption by her own guilt: Everything she touches lights ablaze. “I’ll be the only heartbreaker,” she wails, alone in a vast expanse of pyromanic destruction, her limbs contorting to the beat through the will of some unknowable force.

