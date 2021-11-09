CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Thank You

By Ben Cardew
Pitchfork
Pitchfork
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Diana Ross’ last studio album would have been no way for a musical icon to bow out. I Love You, released in 2006 to widespread indifference, was a collection of under-heated covers (and one new song) that seemed to have been picked at random out of the romantic songbook—from “Take My...

pitchfork.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Luther Vandross Estate Strikes $40 Million Deal With Primary Wave Music (EXCLUSIVE)

The estate of legendary R&B singer Luther Vandross has struck a wide-ranging partnership with Primary Wave Music that sees the company acquiring a stake in the late artist’s publishing, master recording income stream, and name and likeness rights. The company will continue a long-term partnership with the estate to manage all assets. Sources tell Variety the deal is in the $40 million range. Like so many other classic soul singers, Vandross launched his career playing “Amateur Night” at the legendary Apollo Theatre in Harlem while he was in high school. He began working as a background singer and wrote the song “Everybody...
THEATER & DANCE
Time Out Global

The 30 best cover songs of all time

From soulful makeovers to pop reinventions, these are the best cover songs of all time. They say that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, but where does that leave reinvention? The best cover songs don’t simply repackage something familiar – they completely reinterpret the source material, dismantling the song and reassembling its parts into something exciting while keeping the core of what made it great.
MUSIC
Stereogum

City Girls – “Scared”

We last heard from City Girls, the ruthlessly blank-faced Miami duo, when they released their sample-heavy electro jam “Twerkulator” this past summer. That song did OK, but it sadly did not result in the members of Kraftwerk getting writing credits on a massive global hit. But City Girls members Yung Miami and JT have kept up their busy guest-appearance schedule; JT, for instance, is on Summer Walker’s recent hit “Ex For A Reason.” And today, City Girls are back with a new song that sounds nothing like “Twerkulator.”
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Why ‘Don’t Let Me Down’ Is the Whole Beatles Story in One Song

Of all the revelations on the Beatles’ new Let It Be box set, the biggest is the song that didn’t even make the original album. “Don’t Let Me Down” is John Lennon’s raw love ballad to Yoko Ono, much like “Two of Us,” Paul McCartney’s song for Linda. John sounds terrified of the emotional leaps he’s taking, but he leans on the other Beatles to back him up and carry him through the song. You can hear the band develop “Don’t Let Me Down” over the course of the box, until it comes to feel like the whole Beatles story...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Antonoff
Person
Diana Ross
247wallst.com

The Most Popular Country Music Albums of All Time

Country music is rooted in a variety of musical traditions, including American and British folk, jazz, blues and rhythm and blues, cowboy song, Appalachian string bands, and Southern church music. It began to coalesce out of these influences and become its own thing early in the 20th century, and by the 1920s it had become a viable commercial genre of its own.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Adele Previews New Song “Hold On”: Listen

Adele has previewed another new song titled “Hold On,” the second song from her forthcoming album 30. It appears in a new holiday-themed ad for Amazon. Check it out below. The singer officially announced her return earlier this fall, following some cryptic signage. She released 30’s first single “Easy on Me” not long after, and more recently revealed the album’s full track list. A concert special titled One Night Only, featuring an interview with Oprah Winfrey, airs on CBS a few days before the record’s arrival on November 19.
MUSIC
energy941.com

Billy Joel Compares Taylor Swift To The Beatles

Billy Joel knows a thing or two about songwriting – and he’s convinced that Taylor Swift belongs in some pretty elite company. The Piano Man told USA Today that Swift was “like that generation’s Beatles”, adding “She knows music”. The 72-year-old also had high praise for Adele, calling her “a...
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Listen to Staysie Atoms’ “SHEESH”: The Ones

Staysie Atoms masters the potential of a cramped space on her latest track, “SHEESH.” Bookended by cartoonish race car sound effects, “SHEESH” speeds along recklessly, embodying the Memphis rapper’s chaotic energy. Over production that sounds like the pitched-up soundtrack to an underwater Donkey Kong level, Staysie deals out boasts and promises with ease. “We can do this shit no problem,” she raps dismissively, displaying an untouchable level of cool. By matching a sly disposition with raps that leave you shaking your head at every turn, Staysie draws you into her world with a dynamic magnetism.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electronic Music#Grand Piano#The Beatles#American
musicomh.com

Diana Ross – Thank You

Part of the reason, judging solely from the songs at least, is that in these post-covid, culture war-sodden times, we need a particular brand of positivity that only she, with her diamond white smile and comforting cloud of hair, can bring. From the evidence of most of the (brand-new) songs here, what the world really needs now is a revival of Ross’ .
MUSIC
NME

Paul McCartney claims he wrote The Beatles song ‘A Day In The Life’ instead of John Lennon

Paul McCartney appears to have changed his explanation about the backstory of ‘A Day In The Life’ and has claimed that he wrote the lyrics – not John Lennon. The former Beatle bassist/vocalist previously said that the ‘Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band’ (1967) song was inspired by a drugged-up politician who “blew his mind out in a car”. His bandmate Lennon had contradicted him, saying that it was based on the car crash that killed 21-year-old Guinness heir Tara Browne in 1966.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
InsideHook

Paul McCartney Explains Why None of the Other Beatles Played on “Yesterday”

By now, the origins of the Beatles classic “Yesterday” are the stuff of legend: the melody famously came to Paul McCartney in a dream, and he used dummy lyrics and the placeholder title “Scrambled Eggs” for it until he got the words right. But McCartney’s new book The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present (out Nov. 2) delves deeper into the story behind the hit song, and the former Beatle recently shared an excerpt from the book on a radio broadcast explaining why the song is essentially a solo track.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Pitchfork

Beyoncé Shares New Song “Be Alive”: Listen

Beyoncé has released “Be Alive,” her song from the new film King Richard. The biopic centers around Richard Williams—father of Venus and Serena. The song had been previewed in the trailer for the film, which stars Will Smith and is out November 19. Listen to “Be Alive” in full below.
MUSIC
Variety

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak’s ‘Evening With Silk Sonic’ Is a Luscious Blast of ’70s Soul: Album Review

It might have a core of ultra-rich high-calorie cheese, but the throwback song is a very specific and carefully calibrated art form. It must evoke and transcend the era it’s reviving in an affectionate or hilarious fashion (or both); it has to be a great song as well as a nostalgia trip for those who remember, and a vicarious saunter through a previous decade for those who don’t. Equally, the timing has to be right: You don’t want to bring back something that doesn’t feel particularly fresh or relevant at that moment (the standard 20-year nostalgia cycle is a reliable benchmark,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Billboard

Silk Sonic Transform LA Club Into a One-Night Disco to Perform New Songs From Debut Album

The fun-filled, invite only party -- hosted by Spotify -- was adorned in '70s-themed decor, which perfectly aligned with Silk Sonic's nostalgic vibe. Silk Sonic's Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak delivered an amazing performance at West Hollywood's Peppermint Club on Wednesday night, just two days ahead of the highly anticipated release of the duo's debut studio album, An Evening With Silk Sonic. The event marked the duo's first proper concert amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Still Over It

Summer Walker’s music has the emotional intensity of a Real Housewives reunion. Her songs are as shady as they are chaotic—and irresistibly entertaining. Yet beneath the drama are layers of vulnerability. Walker’s 2019 debut Over It positioned the 25-year-old singer as a star in the moody landscape of contemporary trap R&B. With her follow-up, Still Over It, she cements herself as one of the genre’s most relatable storytellers, with a keen ear for melodrama that eventually starts to become monotonous.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

both feet en th infinite

In their work as Model Home, NappyNappa and Patrick Cain blur the line between affirmation and destruction. NappyNappa is a maker of koans, embracing cryptic lines and repeated ululations in his solo work as a rapper and as MC of the group. Cain lays down sheets of metallic whirs, providing a backdrop of pounding, uneasy electronics for his partner’s esoterica. Their music has its own language and referents, drawing equally from the missionary zeal of Lee “Scratch” Perry and the firmament-destroying power of Khan Jamal’s Drum Dance to the Motherland; listening feels like being sucked down a vortex of splintered beats and horn stabs. You won’t understand every word, but that’s not necessarily the point. What the noise and lyrics generate is a zone of challenging incomprehension, of unexplored terrain. On their latest album, both feet en th infinite, the duo embrace propulsive movement, isolating the rhythm that has always centered their work and tapping into a newfound physicality.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Elephant in the Room

Mick Jenkins has spent his career holding a mirror to America and delving into the furthest corners of his soul. The loquacious Chicago rapper is fiercely ambitious when it comes to the album as an art form. We’re talking about a man who tried to define the meaning of love on The Healing Component, walk the path of Gil Scott-Heron on the intensely personal Pieces of a Man, and submerge himself into the conceptual depths of The Water(s). On his latest album, Elephant in the Room, Jenkins ditches the epic scope and thematic cohesion of those projects for something shorter and more scattered. By and large, he sticks to what has worked in the past: soft beats, jerky raps, intimate writing, and big-picture examination.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Pitchfork

4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The most trusted voice in music

 https://pitchfork.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy