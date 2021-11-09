In their work as Model Home, NappyNappa and Patrick Cain blur the line between affirmation and destruction. NappyNappa is a maker of koans, embracing cryptic lines and repeated ululations in his solo work as a rapper and as MC of the group. Cain lays down sheets of metallic whirs, providing a backdrop of pounding, uneasy electronics for his partner’s esoterica. Their music has its own language and referents, drawing equally from the missionary zeal of Lee “Scratch” Perry and the firmament-destroying power of Khan Jamal’s Drum Dance to the Motherland; listening feels like being sucked down a vortex of splintered beats and horn stabs. You won’t understand every word, but that’s not necessarily the point. What the noise and lyrics generate is a zone of challenging incomprehension, of unexplored terrain. On their latest album, both feet en th infinite, the duo embrace propulsive movement, isolating the rhythm that has always centered their work and tapping into a newfound physicality.
